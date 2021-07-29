Berkley Bedell State Pier: 'There could not have been a more fitting tribute to dad'

"There could not have been a more fitting tribute to dad," said Tom Bedell, son of Berkley Bedell. "There's not a project around the Iowa Great Lakes that doesn't have dad's fingerprint on it somewhere. When he was here, there were very few mornings when he didn't get up early and wade out on one of the points or go out in his fishing boat. It was common for people to get up and have their morning coffee and see Berk out on their lake shore casting his fly-rod."

The Pier at the time was in the middle of a $1 million-plus renovation and enhancement, the work of the group Imagine Iowa Great Lakes and donors. A new decorative fountain with mosaic tiles and three stainless steel sails was added to the Pier, along with a new stainless steel railing with LED lighting and new decorative granite pavers with the names of people who gave money to the preservation efforts at Arnolds Park.

A flurry of letters, written by the likes of Sen. Chuck Grassley, retired Sen. Tom Harkin, Richter and others, were sent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in support of the renaming.

"In his 98 years on God's green earth Berkley strived to set a good example for everyone who crosses his path. I encourage the state of Iowa to make this Pier an example of servant leadership and conservation by naming it after Berkley Bedell," Sen. Grassley's letter read in part.