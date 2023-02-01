Brain fitness program offers keys to dementia prevention

SIOUX CITY -- Did you know that you can reduce your risk of dementia by up to 70%, just by making some simple lifestyle changes?

The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is currently in the midst of offering a second 10-week session of Unlocking Brain Fitness: Keys to Dementia Prevention (KEYS). A third session of the evidence-based course, which was created to help people age 55 and older reduce their risk of developing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, is also planned for some time in the spring.

Dawn Welch, a health specialist at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, said anyone 55 and older, who is concerned about dementia, but doesn't already show any cognitive decline, should consider taking the class, which provides information and resources, as well as support.

There are various types of dementia, which is a devastating condition that can wreak havoc on a person's physical, mental, emotional, social and financial well-being.

"It could be someone in their 80s, but they're still doing really well. It could be someone who just turned 55 and wants to make sure that they're doing everything they can lifestyle change-wise to prevent it," Welch said of those who would be prime candidates for the course. "If there's a family history of dementia, it definitely would be a reason to take it."

KEYS was developed by Dr. Patricia Quinlisk, Iowa Epidemiologist Emeritus, in tandem with a medically based program offered by Dr. Yogesh Shah, geriatrician and Chief Medical Officer at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is able to offer the program to members and non-members for $20 per person, through a partnership with the YMCA of Greater Des Moines and a grant from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Welch said the class, which is currently based at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, is "very hands-on" and requires individuals to set goals and participate fully. While the course does consist of some presentations, Welch said participants perform KEYS-based exercises, engage in group discussions and meet one on one with specialists, including a dietitian, fitness professional and pharmacist specializing in geriatrics.

"The cool thing about this is they get the group interaction. The social piece is a big part of it," Welch said. "As we get older, we can have cognitive decline if we don't have that social time, too."

Each week, the course covers a different prevention KEY. All of the KEYS are interconnected. Eat well is one of those key areas. The KEYS program recommends the MIND diet, which is a combination of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet for hypertension.

"It focuses a lot on eating leafy greens, lots of fruits and vegetables, very little meat and lots of fish," Welch explained. "Those are known to be helpful for brain health. The MIND diet is a really good resource for people."

Get moving is another KEY. The more active a person is, the more blood flow they will have to their brain. Welch said this helps prevent cognitive decline.

"Also, you get those endorphins -- the dopamine, the serotonin. That's also going to also help you stay sharp," said Welch, who noted that one of the program's sessions is held at the YMCA. Participants sign up to meet for half an hour with a personal trainer, who shows them around the YMCA's wellness floor and teaches them how to use the exercise equipment.

"Part of the program right now is that they do get access to the Y during the KEYS program. That's a huge perk," she said.

Sleep enough, another KEY, is one of the foundations of health, according to Welch. If a person doesn't get enough sleep, she said they don't think or feel right. She said an individual's immune system is also negatively impacted by a lack of sleep.

"We talk about what we can do for sleep hygiene -- make sure the bedroom is only for sleeping, don't drink alcohol or caffeine close to bedtime, don't have the TV on, sleep in a cool room," she said. "Sleep is very important. A lot of people who have cognitive decline aren't getting good quality sleep."

For more information or to register for the KEYS program, visit nwsymca.org/programs/unlocking-brain-fitness or call 402-404-8439.