Builder to bid farewell to happy Sioux City home with one-of-a-kind features

Also on the main level is a laundry room, office, half bathroom and the master suite.

The office exudes warmth and elegance with its cherry-beamed ceilings and wainscoting. On the other side of the office, the half bathroom pays homage to the sea. Iridescent tiles surround a triangular mirror and the sink, while a pebble and seashell mosaic runs up a blue wall with circular lit cubbies holding large seashells.

"At different vacations the boys and I went on, we picked up shells and rocks and stuff like that. I had a couple one-gallon ice cream buckets full of them, and I had that space in the back. I filled it in and took some PVC pipe and drilled holes in it," Christiansen said. "We wanted it like flowing with all the water and the colors and the blues and the shells."

At the end of the hallway is the master suite. The light-blue room has a double tray ceiling, gas fireplace and walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a special Roman-themed dome that is painted like the sky. White pillars stretch from the side of the whirlpool tub to the ceiling. Double vanities with limestone counters, heated floors and a walk-in shower with Italian tile round out the space.

"It's the like the Venetian," Maxon said of the ceiling.