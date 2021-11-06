Business advice from a veteran restaurateur as well as from an up-and-comer

Running a restaurant is not for the faint of heart -- or stomach, for that matter.

That was something Tyson Sanchez discovered.

Over more than five years, his Daga's on Wheels food trucks earned a reputation for its made-to-order wet burritos, super nachos and its famous queso tacos.

But Sanchez wasn't willing to rest on his popularity.

Instead, he decided to open a new full-service business, Daga's on Broadway, at the site of the former Hungry's, a popular steakhouse at 100 N. Main St. in Dakota City.

Did we mention that Sanchez came up with the idea a few months before COVID-19 knocked all businesses, especially restaurants, for a loop?

"Once you go all in on something, you need to move forward," he said. "You can never go backwards."

If Sanchez was facing unique challenges in opening a new restaurant during a worldwide health pandemic, Sneaky's Chicken owner Dave Ferris was simply trying to save the broasted chicken business he and his brother Rick Ferris launched in 1979.

"We were literally prepping for the day when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all Iowa restaurants to suspend all on-site sales due to COVID-19," Ferris said, recalling the March 2020 day. "It all happened in a flash."

Sanchez said Daga's on Broadway has seen a steady stream of customers since it officially opened in August 2021.

Plus Ferris said Sneaky's is busier now than it has ever been in its 42-year history.

What business advice can Ferris, a veteran restaurateur, and Sanchez, a relative newcomer, share about succeeding in a tough industry?

Both men said a strong work ethic is important.

DAVE FERRIS: "I came from a family of restaurant owners. My mom and dad owned the Peters Park Pantry for 11 years. My brother and I became partners in a downtown restaurant in 1975 and we bought Sneaky's in 1979. I've been there ever since."

TYSON SANCHEZ: "I started off with a small Mexican restaurant in Winnebago, Neb. (Ho-Chunk Inc.'s President and CEO) Lance Morgan would come around on occasion. Lance saw potential in us and told us to dream big dreams. He knew people get in their own way sometimes. But if you're willing to set your sights high, you may end up making your dreams come true."

DAVE FERRIS: "Even though I'm the boss, I can and will do any job there is to do at Sneaky's. Emptying and cleaning the grease traps is considered the worst job to do. Know what? I continue to do it myself. I'll never ask an employee to do anything that I wouldn't do myself."

Believing in your produce certainly helps.

DAVE FERRIS: "When we started, Sneaky's would go through 400 pounds of chicken a week. Now, we can easily go through 4,000 to 7,000 chickens a week. If we can do one thing well -- chicken -- we will always be in business."

TYSON SANCHEZ: "The great thing about starting a food truck is that you're getting instant feedback. The customers always tell us what they like and don't like in real time. This was how Daga's on Wheels was able to perfect our menu."

DAVE FERRIS: "If you think of all of the great restaurants in Sioux City, they're best known for one thing. Bob Roe? He's known for wings. Jerry's Pizza has their pizza and Miles Inn has always had their taverns. Sneaky's? When people think of Sneaky's, they think chicken. It is being consistent with your quality."

But what happens when the unexpected happens?

DAVE FERRIS: "Our business was like a four-legged stool. We'd catered events, delivered corporate lunches, ran a buffet while doing a brisk takeout and delivery service at night. When COVID first hit, we were limited to takeout only. Three of our four legs were taken away."

TYSON SANCHEZ: "I wanted to have a year-round restaurant because I had loyal employees who needed to be on payroll even when the food truck was closed for the season. Having takeout available as an option at Daga's on Broadway helped out. So did Daga's on Wheels having a good year, in spite of COVID concerns."

DAVE FERRIS: "Thank goodness for my daughter, Christy. She and the younger members of the staff had great ideas to keep us going when things looked bleak."

Which brings up another point. How do you stay one step ahead in the game?

TYSON SANCHEZ: "I think we started Daga's on Wheels at the right time. Food trucks were just becoming commonplace. Now, they're all over. Probably in a few years, there will be more taco trucks than standalone Mexican restaurants. That's great, because competition makes everyone stronger. But Daga's on Broadway -- a new take on the steakhouse experience -- is my Plan B."

However, giving back to the community also brings in dividends.

TYSON SANCHEZ: "We're a local business who believes in our community. We saw how important Hungry's was to Dakota City. Customers missed it and we're bringing back the steakhouse experience in an updated fashion."

DAVE FERRIS: "Sneaky's sponsors athletic teams, contribute to local charities, and do whatever we can to make our community better. That's our way of saying thank you."

Plus both Ferris and Sanchez admit it takes many hands to make their respective eateries hum.

TYSON SANCHEZ: "I wanted Clay Lillie to be my partner at Daga's on Broadway because he came from a culinary background. Working on a food truck, I'm used to working fast. Clay is teaching me that in a fine dining kitchen, things can go at a slower pace."

DAVE FERRIS: "We have staff at Sneaky's who've been here for three years or for 20 years. They're like family to me. My daughter, Christy, has been with Sneaky's for more than 20 years. Even before COVID, we had a succession plan in place for her to take over more of my duties. Am I ever going to leave Sneaky's for good? No way. You don't go into the restaurant business if you don't love what you do. I love Sneaky's and always will."

