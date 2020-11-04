Center for Siouxland's financial counseling can help Siouxlanders through pandemic

"We just don't know what the future's going to bring. Try to put some of that away," she said. "A lot of people that we work with, they don't have any savings at all or very little emergency savings. When something happens, if they don't get paid for a week or two, then it really causes a huge crisis."

Center For Siouxland offers a free, confidential consumer credit counseling program to help individuals navigate a financial crisis. Scott said the first step is making that call for help, which isn't always easy. For many, there's a lot of embarrassment that accompanies financial issues.

Scott takes a look at a client's current expenses, as well as their normal expenses, and then works to put together a crisis budget that helps address the lower income level.

"What happens a lot of times is we see people go through a hardship and they will go through all of their savings and start charging up money on their credit cards in order to continue their standard of living they were living before," Scott said. "Once their savings is gone and they've charged up their credit cards and they have no more resources, that's when they start figure out, 'Oh my gosh, I've gotta make some changes!'"

Scott looks at what expenses a client can cut. She said cable or satellite TV is often on the chopping block.