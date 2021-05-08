Chickpeas pack a flavorful wallop, dietitian says

"I've made meals made with chickpea pastas at home and they taste great," she said. "They have more protein and fiber than a wheat pasta and a fewer number of net carbs."

Parman makes RightRice, which is made with chickpeas, lentils, green peas and rice, that is packed with nutrition as well as being free of both GMOs and gluten.

"When you want a fast, easy stir fry, add your favorite protein and vegetables and you have a dinner, plus leftovers to take to work the next day," she said.

Another veggie to try is asparagus, which is low in calories and a great source of nutrients like fiber, folate and vitamins A, C and K. Asparagus can also improve digestion, lower blood pressure and help in weight loss.

Which isn't a bad thing when temps warm up.

"We've had a long winter and people are ready for spring," Parman said. "This is the perfect time to start eating lighter foods."

A nutritious salad can make for a delicious lunch or dinner. However, she recommended becoming a label reader when it comes to salad dressing.