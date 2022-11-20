'Doc, I've got a question...': Allergies, crying babies, eye color and coronavirus

What are the differences between asthma and hay fever? Are the symptoms similar? How are they treated?

Hay fever is the common name for allergic rhinitis. It is a condition that involves the upper respiratory tract, which is everything above the vocal cords. The nose becomes swollen from irritants such as pollen, allergens and fungi that are naturally living in the environment. Symptoms include congestion, sinus pressure, runny nose, itchy and runny eyes, sneezing and coughing.

It is often triggered by seasonal allergies. Some people will have more symptoms in spring and others in fall. Most people can manage symptoms with a daily antihistamine. Some will need nasal sprays during the season, and very few will need referral to an ENT (ear, nose, and, throat specialist).

Asthma is a chronic condition that involves the lower respiratory tract, or everything from the vocal cords down to the lungs. Swelling of the bronchioles, small air passages in the lungs before oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange, swell. There is swelling, mucus and inflammation that makes it more difficult to get air in and out of the lungs. Some people can manage well on their own, however many people will need to be on a daily inhaler prescribed by their physician. If symptoms are well controlled, they may transition to an "as needed" inhaler, with special instructions from their doctor. Some people will need nebulizers, combination drug inhalers or specialized oral medications. All people with asthma will need an "asthma action plan," which is a plan of action to self treat or present to the emergency room.

Both conditions are similar, in that allergens can worsen either condition. However, they are different in what part of the body is affected. If you believe that you or a loved one has hay fever or asthma, please see your primary care physician for assessment and guidance for treatment.

Should you let a baby cry if you know nothing is wrong? Is that just a way to get attention?

Babies cry for many reasons. It is important to keep in mind that babies are not able to communicate like young children. They cannot tell you when they are uncomfortable or if they want something. If your baby is crying for "no reason," then it is best to go through a simple check list. First, check to see if your baby is hungry. A hungry baby may be difficult to feed, because he or she will not quickly accept a bottle or breast if vigorously crying. Soothe your baby first, then try to feed. Second, your baby could have a dirty diaper and need a change. Next, check if your baby is uncomfortable. Is your baby too cold, too hot, or in an uncomfortable position? Pain is another possibility. Check for sores, teething and fever. Baby could be crying from boredom, which playing and interacting will be helpful. Or baby could be tired and need to be put down for a nap.

It is good to go through the possible reasons that baby could be crying. If baby cries when being put down to sleep, it is OK to let crying go on for a few minutes until he or she can learn to self-soothe. Longer periods of time warrant a check on baby. When baby cries at times other than being lain to sleep, check on possible reasons. Changing a diaper, or loosening swaddling, may be the ticket to ending crying. Sometimes baby could be crying for no known reason at all. At the end of the day if you believe your baby is crying more than usual or expected, please take him or her to your primary care physician for an assessment.

How long do dental implants last?

There are different kinds of dental implants. Temporary crowns can be made by your primary care provider, which are expected to last up to a month until you can get in to see a dentist. There are semipermanent crowns which can last up to a year. Finally, permanent crowns come in two types. The first is like a veneer. It is the same color as the teeth, and usually has an excellent cosmetic effect. Metal crowns are more common, cheaper and far stronger. Implants also come as partial or complete dentures. Partial dentures can be drilled into the jaw and remain for life. Or they can be removeable, like most complete dentures are.

Remember to brush your teeth twice daily, and to floss once daily. Flossing should begin as a child once the teeth start touching. When flossing don't place the floss between the teeth and simply quick-pick it out. Rather allow the floss to go to the base of the tooth, on both sides, and gently remove any residue. Floss picks or water picks are better than nothing, but pale in comparison to good old fashioned floss. See your dentist twice or more a year for cleaning. If you have any questions about your dental health and cannot get into the dentist quickly enough, please see your primary care provider today! Dental infections can lead to not only loss of teeth, but also serious complications.

When should we have the COVID booster? It was quite a while since I had my last one. Didn’t that wear off sometime? And should I get it the same time I get my flu shot?

COVID-19 is a short way of saying Corona Virus Disease originating in 2019. It is caused by a corona type virus, and better known as SARS CoV-2. It is the same group of virus that caused SARS many years ago (hence the CoV-2). Though far less deadly, it is still a serious disease with serious complications. The virus mutates rapidly, which some viruses do, and requires more than one dosing of the vaccine. Dosing schedules are various. Moderna is approved for people 6 months and older. The first dose is given today, and the second is 4-8 weeks later. Pfizer-BioNTech varies more. From 6 months to 4 years of age, the first dose is given today, the second dose 3-8 weeks later, and the third is given AT LEAST 8 weeks later. At age 5 years on up, the first and second doses are given in the same interval, while the booster is given AT LEAST 5 months later.

There is a new vaccine called the Bivalent booster. Regardless if someone has received Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Janssen, they may receive the Bivalent booster two months after the last vaccine. The Bivalent vaccine is the newest vaccine formulation that is studied to give the best possible protection against COVID to date.

Dosing and scheduling vary with age and health status. If you are immunocompromised, which means have a condition making the immune system weaker, then please review the CDC site for more details on when to get vaccinated. It is generally safe to get more than one vaccine at a time, and this includes COVID with influenza. For more details and to schedule your vaccine, please see your primary care provider.

What determines someone’s eye color? Does that mean anything?

Eye color is determined primarily by genetics. It is passed on by simple inheritance meaning each person has one gene from each parent. Brown eyes are "dominant," meaning that if there is one brown gene and one blue gene, then brown eyes will develop in the individual. Blue eyes are "recessive," which means a person needs both genes to be blue in order to have blue eyes. Green eyes are also recessive. There are variations in eye color such as multicolored eyes, or even hemichromia (a person with one eye of one color and another eye of a different color). Variations in eye color involve more complicated mechanisms of genetics.

Blue-eyed individuals are known to have a slightly thinner iris, the name of the colored part of the eye. It is implied that they are more sensitive to light exposure such as bright sunlight, or light reflected off of water or snow. People with light colored eyes should wear sun block and sunglasses to protect their eyes and skin, as should people with dark colors. If you notice a change in color of the iris, then this can be a serious condition such as melanoma. Please see your primary care provider if you have concerns about your eyes.

Are there different symptoms for the different strains of coronavirus?

Symptoms of the coronavirus are many. Symptoms include but are not limited to: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of smell or taste, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. It can lead to severe respiratory depression and death, and has killed a great many people across the world. The original strains are thought to have a more potent effect in people. The coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates over time. It is possible to acquire the virus a second or even third time, despite having had it previously.

It is not possible to tell what strain of the virus a person has based on symptoms alone. The only way to know for sure what strain a person has is to do a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction), which is a specialized test that replicates genetic material. This genetic material can then be analyzed to identify the strain. If you believe that you have the coronavirus you have options. You may take a home test. Please refer to https://www.covid.gov/tests for information or getting reimbursed for purchasing your own test. You may also see your primary care provider for details, testing, vaccination, and treatment.