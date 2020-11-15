PARTING SHOT: 'Bake Off" offers calming antidote to quarantining

“Winging it” was key to winning.

Even though they never seemed to have enough time (and never tasted anything they made), the bakers were always able to get something on a plate to be judged.

When Paul and Prue told them it’s “not very good,” they smiled and said, “Thank you.” Honestly, they did.

One time, it looked like they were trying to make Little Debbie’s Snack Cakes. The concoction had a different name, of course, and depended on a good “sponge” which, I think, meant they could make a cake that would hold up in a convenience store for the better part of a year.

Another time, they crafted elaborate bread chandeliers. After Paul and Prue had their obligatory bites, those breads went away, never to be heard from again. I always wondered if they tossed the creations in the dumpster or if they gave them to some mission. No one said, but you know those things had been kneaded more than any germ-fearing American would want.

Two “presenters” (or, as we know them, hosts) introduced the “what is it?” baking category and told mildly amusing jokes. They also hung out at the contestants’ counters, bugging them just enough to get a sound bite and to throw them off during the all-important “proving” state.