PARTING SHOT: Cleaning out the junk in the basement

During the “I’m-stuck-at-home” cleaning crisis of 2020, I found plenty of things I didn’t remember I had.
A notepad from Hugh Hefner’s desk, for example, landed in a box because I needed one when I was at the Playboy Mansion reviewing a film. (Truly, I was reviewing a film.) A publicist told me I could use one off his desk and, naturally, I never returned the rest of the pad. During the cleaning spurt, I found the retro pad next to a collection of matchbooks from restaurants no longer open. Nearby: Ashtrays from many of the same places.
There were menus, too. Remember Dive? It was Steven Spielberg’s big restaurant in Los Angeles. You felt like you were in a submarine while eating burgers. It didn’t last…nor did The Fashion Café, which featured a runway that waiters used to deliver your food. Located in New York, it lasted less than Jekyll & Hyde (another themed restaurant), the Harley Davidson Café and Rocco’s, a restaurant whose owner had his own reality show.
As I dug deeper into my archives, I found pictures of me with the Smurfs – when they were first introduced to a U.S. audience – and a certificate that said I’d officially been “Smurfed.” There were photos of me with stars I couldn’t remember and candid shots with every Simpson I could hunt down (yes, even O.J.).
Like Andy Warhol during his hoarder years, I didn’t really bother sorting through stuff when I got it. I’d just toss it in a blue Rubbermaid bin and seal it up, vowing to one day sort and pitch.
When the coronavirus hit, that day arrived.
Armed with a carton of garbage bags, labels and a Sharpie, I ventured into the “lost ark” of my basement and started cracking the bins. Like mini time capsules, they told my story over five decades.
Interestingly, I had items from high school and college (that mom and dad must have shipped my way years ago). Those were neatly organized in two bins and included photographs, newspapers and the kind of ephemera a mom might keep. I even found a notebook from one of my classes. I had neat handwriting back then (you could read it) and I loved to doodle. I also created a multitude of typefaces, perhaps envisioning a career in typography. Because I liked graphic design, I also had sheets of press-on type (does that even exist anymore?) and enough tools to start my own offset newspaper.
Two other bins included clippings of stories I had written. Oddly, they weren’t as yellowed as I thought they would be. Stories I didn’t remember writing were stacked like wood. I went down that rabbit hole for a few hours and got depressed when I realized many were better than the stuff I am writing now.
Sealing those up, I moved on to ones with T-shirts. You name the event, show or movie and I had a T-shirt for it. Most of them unworn, they were also at least two sizes too small. Many went in bags to be donated; some were saved for posterity. (You can’t get rid of a Gandhi T-shirt.)
Also in the basement, I came across a swath of electronics, including my first cellphone, my first laptop, my first Discman, assorted cassette recorders and a Betamax. There were Beta and VHS tapes, as well, which all ended up in a garbage bag.
Pins, pens and pencils were everywhere. I created three separate boxes and, by the end of the day, filled each with plenty of examples. If the ink didn’t work, the pen got dumped (yup, even one from President George Bush).
Political memorabilia ran the gamut. I had pins for every presidential candidate from 1968 to 2016. Some were funny (“Blow, Bill, Blow” – featuring Clinton on a saxophone); others were prophetic (“Nixon’s the one”). I had a Spiro Agnew watch, a “Pat Paulsen for President” poster and a rattan fan from the 1972 Democratic Convention. Some of it – like my “Shirley Chisholm for President” button and an “ERA Now” badge I got from Gloria Steinem – got put in a “save” box.
Pictures were relegated to another day; items I couldn’t identify were given a reprieve. By the time the first day had ended I concluded I must be the kind of person who likes to hold on to memories.
I got to relive old vacations, moments with friends who are now deceased and one of the best parts of a career that has gone on for more than 40 years.
The corona-clean went on for four more days and then I stopped. The work wasn’t over. The wallow was.
I figured I either needed to throw things without looking at them or save more wisely. After all, there’s only so many “collectibles” one person can bear. Anyone into bobbleheads? I can get you started on a sweet set.
Meanwhile, I have the foundation for a great presidential library. There’s, um, just one problem.
