PARTING SHOT: Cleaning out the junk in the basement

When the coronavirus hit, that day arrived.

Armed with a carton of garbage bags, labels and a Sharpie, I ventured into the “lost ark” of my basement and started cracking the bins. Like mini time capsules, they told my story over five decades.

Interestingly, I had items from high school and college (that mom and dad must have shipped my way years ago). Those were neatly organized in two bins and included photographs, newspapers and the kind of ephemera a mom might keep. I even found a notebook from one of my classes. I had neat handwriting back then (you could read it) and I loved to doodle. I also created a multitude of typefaces, perhaps envisioning a career in typography. Because I liked graphic design, I also had sheets of press-on type (does that even exist anymore?) and enough tools to start my own offset newspaper.

Two other bins included clippings of stories I had written. Oddly, they weren’t as yellowed as I thought they would be. Stories I didn’t remember writing were stacked like wood. I went down that rabbit hole for a few hours and got depressed when I realized many were better than the stuff I am writing now.