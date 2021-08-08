PARTING SHOT: It's all about the planning

You know it’s bad when you have to take a nap just to be able to get something done at night.
But that’s how it’s been since the pandemic cooled down and everything else heated up.
By the time I get home at night, I’m either A) starved or B) exhausted. If I could figure out a way to eat and sleep (which I think I’ve perfected at the movies), I could get ahead.
But, as it is, I’ve had to pace myself. So, if you’re interested in the plan, here’s how it goes:
1. Change clothes as quickly as possible -- hopefully, after you’ve gotten out of the car and into the house.
2. Grab the mail, put the bills aside and look to see if there’s anything good.
3. Get candy from the candy drawer (and if you don’t have one, what’s taking you?).
4. Sit in big chair, look at magazines and eat candy.
Sometime during that fourth step, you will fall asleep and, the next thing you know, you’ll be ready to get up and eat officially.
Because it’s probably 8 p.m. by this time, you’ll want to avoid anything that takes more than five minutes to microwave or 10 minutes to broil. (Leftovers are an option, but you could get a sense of déjà vu if you do that too many nights.)
Once the food is hot enough to burn your mouth, position yourself over the kitchen sink. You could put this on a plate but, really, do you want to do dishes, too? Eat over the sink because you’re close to the paper towels. If you need a fork, you made the wrong food choice.
After you’ve discarded the paper towels, pull out the ironing board and iron.
While “some” people actually devote days to this activity, you can easily iron as you go. (I’ve even ironed two or three shirts just to get ahead on my plan.)
While the iron is warming up, toss a load of clothes in the washing machine.
Then, go upstairs, iron those shirts and – this is important – unplug the iron. Because it will need time to cool, grab a trash bag and start discarding the paper cups, newspapers, unopened mail and other items that “some” say make your house look messy.
Around this time, the clothes should go in the dryer.
Grab a sock from the “unmatched” pile and use it to dust as you make your way to the now-cooled iron. Put the iron and ironing board away and toss the sock in the hamper.
With minutes still to go on the dryer phase of “washing day,” use to the time to eat dessert.
Sure, it’s after 9 p.m. but who doesn’t grab something at that hour? If you time your meals right, you could even say you’re doing “intermittent fasting.”
Because you probably didn’t bake cookies, you could settle for a handful of M&Ms or a fistful of chocolate chips. That is if you’re in a hurry. If not, dig out the ice cream. You deserve it.
By the time you’ve finished, the dryer cycle should be done. Now this step is important: TAKE THE CLOTHES OUT of the dryer and drop them on the couch. You could start to fold them, but you also could leave that until tomorrow when you have more time.
While you’re brushing your teeth and washing your face, be sure to clean the bathroom. If you’ve got an electric toothbrush, it’s very easy to do two jobs at once. Once you’re clean and the bathroom is clean, it’s time to go to bed. Set the alarm five minutes early.
Then, you can either have a cushion to get ready in the morning or you could pay bills while you’re getting dressed.
A week to get the household chores done? Not if you plan right.