PARTING SHOT: It's all about the planning

You know it’s bad when you have to take a nap just to be able to get something done at night.

But that’s how it’s been since the pandemic cooled down and everything else heated up.

By the time I get home at night, I’m either A) starved or B) exhausted. If I could figure out a way to eat and sleep (which I think I’ve perfected at the movies), I could get ahead.

But, as it is, I’ve had to pace myself. So, if you’re interested in the plan, here’s how it goes:

1. Change clothes as quickly as possible -- hopefully, after you’ve gotten out of the car and into the house.

2. Grab the mail, put the bills aside and look to see if there’s anything good.

3. Get candy from the candy drawer (and if you don’t have one, what’s taking you?).

4. Sit in big chair, look at magazines and eat candy.

Sometime during that fourth step, you will fall asleep and, the next thing you know, you’ll be ready to get up and eat officially.