PARTING SHOT: The 'perfect' home office

The closet I was going to turn into my own little office supply store is so stuffed with crap I wouldn’t know what to save if a fire broke out.

There is an electric pencil sharpener in there (a gift I got in 1983), but no pencils. I have a printer, too, but the darned thing is such an ink hog I barely install a new cartridge and it’s thirsting for more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And the toys? They run the gamut. Some are Happy Meal surprises; others are stuffed animals I couldn’t abandon.

Walking space is limited. I have cleaned it (usually around tax time, when I’m furiously searching for receipts) but, for the most part, I leave the door shut.

Now, because we’re working from home, I’ve thought of clearing the veldt.

My “real” office either resides on my dining room table or a chair where I can perch my laptop and still watch TV. There are papers arranged in a system only I know and enough pens and markers to make my 8-year-old self very happy.

A fancy home office? That plan will have to wait until retirement. Then, I’ll have the time to sort, arrange, catalog and file and I won’t have the need to find something at midnight because I’ve got to have it the next day.