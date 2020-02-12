PARTING SHOT: When parents didn't get involved in student activities

You are the owner of this article.
I marvel when parents say they got up at 5 a.m. on a Saturday to drive their children to a competition.

Nothing – short of a house fire – would get me up at 5 on a weekend.

Sure, I get the “we’ve got to be supportive” stance.

But in my day, parents weren’t active participants in their children’s extra-curricular activities.

Before every concert, speech or play I was in, my folks would say, “Do we need to go to this?” And if I said no, they didn’t.

They weren’t unsupportive. They just had heard enough during my at-home practice. They didn’t need another run-through in a high school gym. The makeshift stage near the living room TV was just fine, thank you.

Besides, their stance also saved them from an hour’s worth of material from other parents’ kids.

Occasionally, dad would toss me a bone. “We better come to this,” he’d say and, there, close enough to catch their eyes, I’d see them.

Once after a play, he didn’t praise the nuance of my performance, he just wondered, “Why didn’t you say more? I’ve never seen you so quiet.” Never mind the playwright. He thought acting could also include a little ad-libbing.

When I wanted to take piano lessons at a home another town away, dad drove me without complaint. He did, however, have a good handle on the situation: “Did you clear the beer cans off the piano or did your teacher?”

After suffering through an hour-long lesson, he also made an at-home request: “Use the soft pedal.”

Mom, meanwhile, perfected the art of listening with encouragement. Eyes wide, mouth open and head bobbing, she looked like she was both drinking in the performance and visually declaring it the best thing she had ever seen.

Even the faint praise sounded good: “How did you learn all those lines?”

Both were suckers for speeches I’d give at regional and state competitions. Because I trafficked in dramatic interpretation and extemporaneous speaking, they were always willing to serve as fresh eyes.

One year they sat through my version of Judas and his 30 pieces of silver so many times they decided we didn’t need to go to Easter Sunday services.

Another year, I played a newspaper carrier crying over his dead dog.

“Oh god,” dad said after he heard it for the fifth time. “Maybe it’s best the poor thing died.”

They didn’t offer criticism but they did clear space for trophies, medals and certificates.

When I had to write speeches based off current events, they made sure I had subscriptions to all the news magazines and didn’t hesitate to help me glue newspaper articles to file cards so I could be prepared for anything.

Because they knew I didn’t want anything less than an A on a test, they agreed to ask me sample questions I thought might be part of an exam.

They turned a deaf ear to midnight typewriter sessions, too, and always wondered what the teacher thought of the paper I was crafting.

When a local newspaper printed an essay I had written about pollution, they got a stack of the papers and made sure every relative (even those who smoked like chimneys) got copies.

They worked at the concession stand at school basketball games, led fundraisers for band uniforms and agreed to chaperone the pep bus for out-of-town tournaments.

But, they drew the line at Saturday mornings.

“There’s a limit,” mom said. “Kids need to learn how to shift for themselves.”

And so we did.

We knew asking our parents to get up at 5 on a Saturday was just a little too much.

