PARTING SHOT: When parents didn't get involved in student activities

I marvel when parents say they got up at 5 a.m. on a Saturday to drive their children to a competition.

Nothing – short of a house fire – would get me up at 5 on a weekend.

Sure, I get the “we’ve got to be supportive” stance.

But in my day, parents weren’t active participants in their children’s extra-curricular activities.

Before every concert, speech or play I was in, my folks would say, “Do we need to go to this?” And if I said no, they didn’t.

They weren’t unsupportive. They just had heard enough during my at-home practice. They didn’t need another run-through in a high school gym. The makeshift stage near the living room TV was just fine, thank you.

Besides, their stance also saved them from an hour’s worth of material from other parents’ kids.

Occasionally, dad would toss me a bone. “We better come to this,” he’d say and, there, close enough to catch their eyes, I’d see them.