Let's say you received a call from somebody identifying himself as a bail bondsman.
The caller said your grandchild has been arrested and needs bond money to get out of jail. What would you do?
If you're like most people, you'd assume it's a scam and hang up. Still, scammers rely on emotion or a sense of urgency to elicit money.
"People are smart enough to realize they're being conned, either by someone on the phone or someone online," Sioux City Police Lt. Chris Groves explained. "But they can also get caught in the excitement of things happening all at once."
"We've seen people lose their life savings in these situations," Groves said. "A person can be too ashamed to admit to anyone."
Other scammers prey on a person's loneliness.
"There are plenty of reputably dating sites as well as ones that aren't so reputable," Groves said. "We've seen people think they've met somebody special, who needs money in order to meet them in person."
"When the victim realized they've spent weeks, months, or more, to someone scamming them, it is devastating," he added. "It's a horrible feeling."
That's why Groves has suggestion on ways you can avoid being scammed.
1. Don't trust titles
Often, a scammer will pretend to be someone a person would normally trust, like a governmental official, a charity or a familiar company. Groves said never send money or give out personal information in response to an unexpected request, whether it comes as text, phone call or email.
2. Do some investigating on your own
Type in the name of a company or product, combining it with words like "scam," "complaint" or "review." Or even search for phrases that describe likely scams such as "IRS call." A person can even search for phone numbers to see if other people had reported them as scams.
3. Don't believe caller ID
Technology make sit easy for scammers to fake caller ID information, so the name and number you see aren't always real. "People may see what they assume is a local number on caller ID," Groves said. "The call may actually be coming from another state or another country."
If someone asks you to pay in advance for things like debt relief, loan offers or mortgage assistance, don't do it. A person might even say you've won a prize but, first, you have to pay taxes or fees in order to claim it. These scammers will take your money and you'll never hear from them again.
5. Watch how you pay for things
All credit cards have significant fraud protection. But wiring services -- like Western Union or MoneyGram -- do not. In fact, it is almost impossible to get your money back. The same holds true for reloadable cards or gift cards.
Scammers want you to make decisions in a hurry. Slow down, check out the story or just tell a friend.
7. Free trial offers aren't always free
Some companies use free trial offers to sign you up for products and bill you every month until you cancel. Be sure to review your monthly statements for charges you don't recognize. If you answer the phone and hear a recorded sales pitch, hang up on them.
Above all else, if you spot a scam, report it to local authorities or with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.