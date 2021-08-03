Concerts return to Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

The 2021 summer concert series kicked off with country star Brantley Gilbert on July 10. Gilbert is best known for such No. 1 singles as "Country Must Be Country Wide" and "You Don't Know Her Like I Do." Also that month, Staind appeared on July 16. The heavy metal band was fresh off the release of its first album in nine years.

Coming up in August, rockers Shinedown will be sharing the bill with the Michigan-born band Pop Evil on Aug. 14. Then, on Aug. 28, the rapper Nelly, who has been making hits for more than 20 years, will be playing the venue.

As of late June, Pauling said Shinedown was leading the pack in terms of ticket sales. Shinedown also played Battery Park in 2016.

"We had announced two of the acts last year. Shinedown and Nelly were two that were scheduled in Battery Park, so we just kind of worked with their teams to make sure that we got on their routing schedule," Pauling said. "We actually worked with another casino on the eastern side of Iowa so that we could get (Staind) here. And then, Brantley Gilbert was kind of in the works, just hadn't been finalized last year."