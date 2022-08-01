Cone Park employees give tips on summer tubing at the year-round Sioux City destination

SIOUX CITY — Seth Hodgins described Cone Park's new summer tubing track as "the next best thing since sliced bread."

"I see all the kids. They're just having a bunch of fun. They like it," said the University of South Dakota freshman, who works at the Sioux City park. "It's new. It's just awesome!"

Two lanes of plastic-type track on Cone Park's main hill opened to the public on June 18.

The addition of summer tubing makes the park, 3800 Line Drive, a year-round destination for family fun. The inaugural summer tubing season is currently slated to run until Sept. 5, although Sioux City Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes said city staff are looking at potentially extending the season into October.

There is a small amount of mist on the track on hot summer days, but, otherwise, the lanes use no water.

"We have a bit of mist on the hill, so you're not going to get too soaked," said Tyler Wagner, a recent graduate of Morningside University who works as a manager at the park. "It's just a nice refresher."

The surface, which acts like snow, is installed at the park annually on the hill at the beginning of the summer season and removed before the end of the year to make way for snow tubing. Tubers use the lift in summer and winter to get up to the top of the hill during 2 1/2-hour sessions.

"It's basically like a big treadmill," Wagner said of the lift. "It takes you all the way up, so you don't have to walk the whole way."

Tickets

Anyone at least 42-inches tall, can tube on the hill, according to Wagner.

He said the best time to visit Cone Park is the last session on a Friday or Saturday.

"We have cosmic lights that turn on. They're kind of like these rainbow lights that light up the whole hill. It makes it just a little bit more fun," he said.

It's best to purchase tickets ahead of time at coneparksiouxcity.com or by calling 712-279-6126. However, Wagner said walk-ins might be accepted, depending on the day. Eighty tubers can be accommodated per session. Tickets are $10 per person for Friday, Saturday and Sunday sessions, and $7 for Thursday and Sunday night sessions.

Gear

Closed-toed shoes are required, so leave your flip-flops and sandals at home. Wagner doesn't like to have to send people home for not wearing the proper footwear.

"If you were wearing sandals, it's just not safe, if you drag your feet on it or anything," he said of the track.

Wagner said you don't need to wear a bathing suit, either. You'll feel a bit of mist spraying you on a hot day, but he assured it's just to refresh you, rather than soak you.

"A lot of people have been confused and thought it was like a waterslide thing, just because this is the first summer we've been open. There's a bit of mist that speeds it up a little bit, but you're not getting soaked or anything," he said.

Going down the hill

Wagner said tubers aren't allowed to on lie on their stomachs and go down the hill headfirst. However, they can spin as much as they'd like as they make their descent.

"There's always an attendant at the top if you want them to push you, spin you. If you go backwards, they'll help you up there and you'll go down the hill," he said.

Unlike winter tubing, Wagner said summer tubing allows for tubers to go down in "trains" of two or three people.

"You can connect your tube to the person in front of you and maybe someone behind you, as well, and you can all three go at the same time. It's a lot of fun," he said.

Lodge

When park-goers need a break from the hill, they can cool off in the splashpad, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., or in the air-conditioned day lodge.

"We've got a splashpad. It's for the kids," Hodgins said. "There's a nice fire pit over there. You can get your family and just hang out around the fire. We've also got the inside lodge."