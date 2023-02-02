Granite or quartz countertops, floor to ceiling windows, and an open concept layout with ample space for entertaining are on the must-have lists of buyers seeking high-end homes in Siouxland, according to Suzanne Davis, a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams Siouxland.

One of Davis' current listings, a six-bedroom, five-bathroom custom-built home on Cherry Hills Lane in Dakota Dunes, checks all of those boxes and more.

When Davis walks through the front door into the foyer, she is struck by the warmth that the two-story home, which was built in 2005, exudes.

"You walk in and you have this homey feeling, which is important to pretty much all of us, no matter what price point," Davis said of the more than 6,300-square-foot home.

Light pours through large windows that cover the west wall of the living area and look out onto the 11th hole of the Dakota Dunes Country Club and the creek. The bright and airy space features 19-foot ceilings and a gas fireplace. The fireplace, which has a cherry wood mantle, serves as the room's focal point. The wood extends upward toward the ceiling.

Cherry wood carries throughout the home in the kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. Even the banister that leads to four upstairs bedrooms is fashioned of cherry wood.

"You can see that there was caretaking in the planning of the stairway. No matter where you are, you can still get the warm feeling of the fireplace," Davis said.

Entertainer's dream

The spacious living room is open to the kitchen, as well as an eating area. The home also features a separate formal dining room off the foyer.

The kitchen has a raised bar and island, which provides ample seating and prep space. The countertops are dark granite. Other highlights of the space include a six-burner gas stove, pendant lighting and a built-in oven and convection oven, which are flanked by stone that matches the fireplace.

"There's just so much seating space around the counter area. You can easily fit eight to 10 people around here," Davis said. "Especially with a big island like that, that's lots of prep space for holidays and family get-togethers. I think it was nicely done facing the fireplace, just to welcome everybody to want to sit and visit while things are being made."

The lower level has even more entertaining space with another full kitchen and eating area. In fact, Davis said the downstairs functions as its own living quarters, with a bedroom, full bathroom with walk-in shower and living room, which opens to the kitchen.

Pull up a chair in the kitchen to a U-shaped granite breakfast bar. Look up, and you'll see a touch of warmth in the wood that lines the tray ceiling. The downstairs kitchen also has tons of storage, as well as a built-in oven, dishwasher and glass refrigeration space.

Davis said the waterfall-style glass doors on the upper cabinetry behind the bar adds "a little bit of extra shimmer and elegance."

Watch TV in an adjacent family room space or bust a move on the dance floor, which has its own laser lights and mirrors. Davis said the owners' daughters were in dance class and used the area to practice.

"This is a fun area. They have disco lights and music," she said. "You could easily make this into a workout room."

Homeowner's suite

Davis said the homeowner's suite is one of her favorite rooms in the house.

"It has a lot of natural light, which I love," she said.

The bedroom is so big that it makes a king size bed look smaller than it actually is. A coffered ceiling above the bed adds an additional touch of elegance.

Down a hallway, just off the bedroom, you'll find his and her walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom with separate vanities and a walk-in shower.

Upstairs retreat

Climb the staircase on the main level to a balcony that overlooks the living room.

"I would have this with a chaise lounger and a little lamp for a reading nook," Davis said of the area, which is currently set up as an office or study space.

The upstairs also features a number of built-ins for storage, which is something Davis said you usually only find in old homes.

One of the four upstairs bedrooms could serve as another family room or a play area for children. The spacious bedroom with big windows connects to one of the other bedrooms through a shared bathroom. The bathroom has a black slate walk-in shower with unique blue lighting.

"I love this room up here. This is awesome," Davis said of the bedroom. "There's lots of space."