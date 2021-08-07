Distinctive sauces and layers of flavor set Burger & Company apart from the crowd

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- How do you create the perfect burger?
If you ask Kristi Leigh, beefy, never-frozen patties are a key component. From there, you can add layers upon layers of flavors.
"It is hard to mess up a burger but it isn't easy to make a burger stand out," she explained. "We try to make food that is distinctive as well as delicious."
Along with her husband Bruce, Leigh owns Burger & Company, a fast-casual eatery located at 1603 Hill Ave., in addition to a similar operation located in Old Hickory, Tennessee.
An accountant as well as an interior designer, Leigh opened Burger & Company at an especially inopportune time.
"We were all set to open when COVID hit," she recalled. "That made things challenging but we survived it."
Actually, Burger & Company did more than just survive. The eatery acquired a reputation for innovative grub.
"We take so much pride in developing original burgers," Leigh explained. "We make everything fresh, right down to house-made sauces. That is so important because we're developing layers of flavors that complement each sandwich."
So, what's a good starter sandwich for a Burger & Company newbie? She recommended a BC Burger, which is an all-beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato and smothered in a kicked-up and creamy BC Signature sauce.
What's on the menu for those of us who want to stuff ourselves silly? Leigh suggested one of her stuffed burgers, of course.
The BCQ Stuffed Burger is a beef patty that is stuffed with bacon, cheddar and chives, topped with barbecue sauce, homemade onion rings and American cheese.
If you're gaga over gouda, check out Burger & Company's Smoked Gouda Burger, which has a burger stuffed with caramelized onions, smoked basil pesto and plenty of oozy, gooey cheese.
Looking for something a bit lighter? Try the Sweet Potato Guacamole Burger, which is a vegetarian-friendly sweet potato and black bean burger, that comes with guacamole, lettuce, tomato and fried tortilla strips along with a house sauce.
"I'm not a vegetarian but I love our vegetarian burger," Leigh said. "The tortilla strips give it a nice crunch."
Despite its name, Burger & Company offers more than just burgers.
Leigh pointed out that the Pig in a Pickle (pulled pork, cole slaw, a pickle and barbecue sauce) and the Chick Jagger (a grilled chicken breast, Havarti cheese, ranch dressing, an apricot mustard, arugula and tomato) are fan favorites.
And what would be better to wash everything down than an old-fashioned milkshake?
"My husband loves milkshakes and he gets to taste-test each one before we add it to our menu," Leigh said.
In case you're wondering, Burger & Company's Peanut Butter + Chocolate + Banana Milkshake, with whipped cream wafer and a Maraschino cherry is currently in big demand in the Leigh household.
More than a year after opening up shop, Leigh admitted it wasn't easy to start a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.
What kept Burger & Company going was its very curated menu that placed quality over trendiness.
"Some places try to dazzle with ingredients nobody's ever heard of," Leigh said. "We make comfort food here. Nothing should feel pretentious and nobody should feel intimidated by our food."
Plus Burger & Company staff greet each customer with a smile.
"This is what we strive for," Leigh said. "When you offer great food and provide great customer service, people will always come back for more."