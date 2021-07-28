DNR official urges boaters to obey 'laws of the lake' in Dickinson County

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Boating is one of the most popular activities among the thousands of tourists who flock to the Iowa Great Lakes each summer.

Those 18 and older looking to operate a boat on East Okoboji, West Okoboji, Lower Gar Lake, Upper Gar or Minnewashta lakes don't need to worry about having a boater safety certificate or a license. However, Iowa DNR Captain Greg Harson said they need to be aware of the laws of the lake, which they are obligated to obey the moment they take possession of a boat.

"One of the common things that people don't understand is any boat that's here for 60 days or more has to be registered in the state of Iowa," he said.

Jackets required

Harson said boats have to be equipped with life jackets for every person onboard. Those lifejackets must fit each individual and be in "good working condition." Boats over 16 feet are required to have type IV throwable flotation, which he described as a Coast Guard-approved, square seat cushion with loops. A bell, horn or whistle, and a fire extinguisher are also mandatory.