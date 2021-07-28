DNR official urges boaters to obey 'laws of the lake' in Dickinson County

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Boating is one of the most popular activities among the thousands of tourists who flock to the Iowa Great Lakes each summer.
Those 18 and older looking to operate a boat on East Okoboji, West Okoboji, Lower Gar Lake, Upper Gar or Minnewashta lakes don't need to worry about having a boater safety certificate or a license. However, Iowa DNR Captain Greg Harson said they need to be aware of the laws of the lake, which they are obligated to obey the moment they take possession of a boat.
"One of the common things that people don't understand is any boat that's here for 60 days or more has to be registered in the state of Iowa," he said.
Jackets required
Harson said boats have to be equipped with life jackets for every person onboard. Those lifejackets must fit each individual and be in "good working condition." Boats over 16 feet are required to have type IV throwable flotation, which he described as a Coast Guard-approved, square seat cushion with loops. A bell, horn or whistle, and a fire extinguisher are also mandatory.
"Those are the safety items that they are required to have. When we stop a boat, we're going to be checking for the (person floatation devices), fire extinguisher, bell, horn or whistle on every one. We call that a safety check," said Harson, who said DNR conservation officers often come across boaters who not in compliance. "Most of the time when you don't have enough life jackets or you have a safety violation, you're probably going to get a citation. We try to get people to have all their safety equipment with them. They need to know that prior to going out on the water."
Go slow
Harson said boaters need to watch their speed. To prevent erosion around the lakeshore, the speed limit is 5-miles-per-hour within 300 feet of shoreline throughout the Iowa Great Lakes.
"A boat going 5-miles-per-hour has the nose down and pushing very little wake," he said. "(Going faster) is a violation that we see quite common."
A nighttime speed limit of 25-miles-per-hour or less goes into effect a half hour after sunset and remains in effect until sunrise on all Dickinson County lakes.
"The lake changes after dark. People lose the places they think they're going. It's easy to get lost even on these lakes up in Dickinson County after dark," Harson said. "I recommend people take things slow."
Spot the mats
Harson said floating mats, a type of floating foam island, are becoming more and more popular with boaters.
"Those are considered beach toys. They have to be attached to a boat or a dock or in a swim area to be utilized," he said. "That's a violation if you're using them in the middle of the lake stand-alone."
Liquor laws
Beer and wine can be consumed by those 21 and older on the lake. If you plan to drink on the water, be sure to have your ID with you. Harson said conservation officers will ask to see it. If you're operating the boat, be extra cautious. Boating while intoxicated is not only dangerous, the fine for a first offense can cost up to $1,000.
"The driver can never be above 0.08, or they face possible boating while intoxicated and going to jail," Harson said. "If you have hard liquor on the lake, that's a violation. You cannot have hard liquor anywhere in a public area; and the lake is considered a public area."
Where the buoys are
Watch out for hazard buoys. Buoys marked with black lines running up and down warn of reefs, while buoys emblazoned with diamonds indicate rocks.
"If you go between shore and that buoy, you'll take your lower unit off," Harson said of buoys marked with black lines. "Anytime you're going around a point, just remember that that point of land probably protrudes out into the lake and the water level will be very shallow."