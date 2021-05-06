Downtown Sioux City is a trendy place to call home

Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said rehabbing historic buildings into living spaces is a strategy that Des Moines, Omaha and other cities across the country have taken to revitalize their downtowns.

"When you have older historic buildings, they start to become functionally obsolete. Maybe they were built as office buildings, but the upper floor spaces are not large enough by today's standards," he said. "A strategy that a lot of places have followed, and we've been following in Sioux City, is see if you can get these buildings renovated and maybe use the first and second floors for commercial uses and use the upper floors for residential. The key there is we're trying to make that be market-rate residential."

Dougherty said having a lot of people residing there not only brings life and activity to downtown, but it also provides a lot of support for restaurants and other businesses.

"I think it's working. I think it's effective," he said of the strategy. "You see one by one these historic buildings being renovated and filling up with people. And then, the other cool thing is, after you get to a certain level, you kind of start to run out of those buildings and you start to see new buildings built."