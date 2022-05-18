Drip Okoboji is offering a new way to get hydrated

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- After a day on the water or a long night of drinking and enjoying lake life, one can become quickly dehydrated. While a few bottles of water can help, Drip Okoboji is offering a new way to hydrate.

Drip Okoboji is IV infusion treatment center that offers hydration and vitamin infusions.

IV hydration therapy is a minimally invasive treatment that can help with a variety of issues such as dehydration, lack of energy and food poisoning.

Misty Dulin and Brenda Hassel are registered nurses with a combined 45 years of patient care.

The pair founded Drip Okoboji after seeing similar businesses in Minneapolis and Nashville. Hassel said there was nothing in the area that offered the service, and the pair thought it could be a good addition for the summer season.

“We thought maybe it would be a service that would be well received so we decided to give it a shot,” she said.

When someone drinks a bottle of water, his or her body only absorbs 50 percent to 60 percent of the hydration, Hassel said. IV hydration allows for 100 percent absorption.

Not only does Drip Okoboji offer a hydration drip, it also offers an athletic performance blend, immune boost infusion, brain storm infusion, COVID long haulers blend, energy boost blend, food poisoning blend, hangover infusion and more.

“There’s a drip for everyone out there,” Hassel said.

Customers can book online or call, and one of the staff members will talk to them about what they are looking to get and what would be best for them.

There are massage chairs and warm blankets to make it a relaxing experience and the whole appointment takes about 45 minutes, Hassel said.

For larger groups or more private locations, Hassel said they do home visits or hotel visits, and for groups of four or more there is a 10 percent discount.

“We’ve done a lot of house parties for people in town for weddings, bachelorette parties, things like that,” she said.

Some of the concerns Hassel hears from first-time customers are whether or not they can get too much of a vitamin, if it is going to hurt, and deciding which one is best for them, but Hassel said they talk through all of those concerns with the customer.

The pair opened Drip Okoboji in May 2021 and had a successful first summer. Hassel said they are now more established and hope to see an even more successful summer this year.

