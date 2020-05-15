Earl May manager provides planting and watering tips for flowers and vegetables

"They've never been touched with anything. They're going to sprout like crazy," she said of the Blue Tag Certified potatoes.

Schelm said the rule of thumb for planting potatoes is to plant them on Good Friday in a full sun area as you would your other vegetables. She said you'll want to cut them into pieces with two eyes per piece and leave them lying in a garage or someplace else that's out of the sun before planting.

"Leave then lying where they can kind of like scab over where you've made the cuts, so then they do not rot when you go to plant them," she said.

Schelm said customers often confuse onion sets and onion plants. Onion sets are little, round onions in mesh bags, while onion plants are little green shoots of onions.

"They look at it as these plants look like green onions, so they're going to be green onions. The other ones are little round bulbs, so those are going to be bigger onions. It's the exact opposite," Schelm said. "The ones that we call sets are actually not going to end up being very large at all. The plant will be your bigger onion, like your Bermudas and your Walla Wallas and your yellow or white Spanish onions that you buy in the grocery store for chopping up."