Earl May manager provides planting and watering tips for flowers and vegetables

SIOUX CITY -- Sheryl Schelm, manager of Earl May Nursery & Garden Center on Gordon Drive, said when you should purchase and plant flowers depends on what kind you intend to have blooming outside your home.
In early April, Schlem said perennials, which come up year after year, were safe to plant. But she said you should hold off on annuals until May.
"For safety's sake, because of weather, instead of dragging them in and out when it gets cold, we're snugging up more toward May," she said.
Lately, Schelm said the company as a whole has been selling a lot of seeds, including seed potatoes and onion sets and plants. She said potatoes should have been planted on Good Friday.
"There's things like radishes and peas and spinach and lettuce that can handle some cooler weather, along with what we call 'cole' crops, like you're broccoli, brussel sprouts, cauliflower and cabbage," she said.
Wait a little longer to plant carrots, peppers, tomatoes and beans. Usually around May 1 is OK, according to Schelm.
Planting and growing vegetables
Earl May sells Blue Tag Certified potatoes, which Schelm said are different than the potatoes that you buy at the grocery store. Store-bought potatoes have been treated so that they don't sprout as quickly.
"They've never been touched with anything. They're going to sprout like crazy," she said of the Blue Tag Certified potatoes.
Schelm said the rule of thumb for planting potatoes is to plant them on Good Friday in a full sun area as you would your other vegetables. She said you'll want to cut them into pieces with two eyes per piece and leave them lying in a garage or someplace else that's out of the sun before planting.
"Leave then lying where they can kind of like scab over where you've made the cuts, so then they do not rot when you go to plant them," she said.
Schelm said customers often confuse onion sets and onion plants. Onion sets are little, round onions in mesh bags, while onion plants are little green shoots of onions.
"They look at it as these plants look like green onions, so they're going to be green onions. The other ones are little round bulbs, so those are going to be bigger onions. It's the exact opposite," Schelm said. "The ones that we call sets are actually not going to end up being very large at all. The plant will be your bigger onion, like your Bermudas and your Walla Wallas and your yellow or white Spanish onions that you buy in the grocery store for chopping up."
As you're working in your garden weeding and hoeing, Schelm said it's important that you always pull the dirt away from onions, so that they can push up out of the ground.
"That will give you a way bigger onion," she said. "A lot of people, when they're in the garden, they're piling dirt up around them, because they don't want them to get sunburnt or whatever. The sun will absolutely not hurt them."
During a long, hot, dry spell, Schelm said you might have to be out in your garden daily watering your onions and potatoes. Otherwise, she said neither need to be watered a ton.
"It seems like you get more bang for your buck out of rainwater than you do out of a hose," she said. "As far as gardens go, tomatoes are the biggest ones where you really have to be diligent with your water. You need to be really consistent. You don't want to go water them like crazy and then go several days without giving them any water, because that's when your tomatoes will start cracking on the top."
Schelm said there's never a bug that bothers an onion, but tomatoes and potatoes will draw the occasional bug or worm.
"You'll have to spray or dust them, but just don't go crazy," said Schelm, who said the presence of bees are beneficial. "That's why bee populations are down, because people just want to be spraying stuff like crazy."
Planting and caring for flowers
Whether you purchase annuals or perennials, be sure to check the tag in the pot before you plant. Schelm said the biggest mistake people make is choosing the right flower for sun or shade.
In terms of perennials, Schelm said lilies, coneflowers and black-eyed Susans require full sun, while hostas, coral bells and astilbes need shade. Annuals placed in containers and pots that thrive on full sun include, marigolds, geraniums and salvia. Keep those impatiens and begonias in the shade.
"Hanging baskets, probably, you're going to give them a drink every day unless it's raining," Schelm said. "Flowerbeds need to be kept moist, but they don't need to be saturated wet."
And don't forget to fertilize flowers in both pots and hanging baskets. Schelm said you should be applying fertilizer once or twice a week keep the flowers flourishing.
"Because you're watering them frequently, you still need to be really, really diligent about fertilizer, too," she said. "In particular, hanging baskets, because it not just keeps the plant green, it also keeps the blooms vibrant."
