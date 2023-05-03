Most parties or family get-togethers usually end up in the kitchen.

"They call the kitchen 'the heart of the home' for a reason," Modern Kitchen Design's Breezy Struthers Drake said. "Everybody will eventually go to the kitchen and stay there."

Which is why people are always asking Struthers Drake for space-saving kitchen solutions.

"For the most part, my clients are looking to eliminate the clutter," she said, inside of Modern Kitchen Design's 514 Iowa St. showroom. "You know, trying to maximize a room that has a limited amount of space."

kitchen shelving Space-saving drawers and other built-in organization within cabinets are a trend.

kitchen shelving Breezy Struthers Drake demonstrates a lift door cabinet at her store Modern Kitchen Design.

Sometimes, a pop of color can give the illusion of space.

Switching natural wood doors or painting it in a warm neutral or elegant jewel tone may break up an otherwise white kitchen.

Or a few ingenious kitchen hacks can give hard-to-hide appliances a brand new home.

"Sioux City tends to have a lot of older homes and, back in the day, people had smaller kitchens as well as fewer appliances," Struthers Drake said.

kitchen shelving Various kinds of built-in organization within cabinets are trending.

kitchen shelving Built-in cabinets and drawers are shown at Modern Kitchen Design in Sioux City.

A possible solution for cramped space is creating a Lazy Suzan-style base cabinet that is built into an otherwise blind corner in your kitchen.

"I've designed Lazy Susan cabinets featuring pullout spaces for pots, pans, coffeemakers, you name it," Struthers Drake said. "Out of sight, out of mind."

Rollout cabinets are also a space-saver.

"Base cabinets usually have lots of space but you have to get down on your knees to reach the back," Struthers Drake said. "And even then, it is hard to see what's back there."

Such shelving is perfect for pots, pans and storage containers.

"People are always losing the lid to a pan or to containers," Struthers Drake said. "Now, everything will have its own space."

Tall, narrow rollouts are perfect for skinny cabinets if you need space for spices, sodas and smaller items.

Struthers Drake said a shelf designed strictly for rechargers, complete with a recharging station, will make the electronic-mad member of your family squeal with delight.

This innovation provides a kitchen with its "woo-woo" factor.

"When my clients see that, we go 'woo-woo, how could we ever live without that?'" Struthers Drake said. "We all need a few 'woo-woo' moments."

This is exactly what people have to come to expect from their kitchens.

"Kitchens used to be the room where we prepare meals," Struthers Drake said. "Now, it is the room where we do the majority of our living."

Even better, all of your kitchen appliances won't be taking up so much space and you'll be able to find the lid for that pot without too much of a hassle.

"Life is so much better when everything has its own place," Struthers Drake said.