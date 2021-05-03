Feel like you're in an exotic resort without having to leave home

When Lucas Mosher's daughter wants to relax in her dad's big tub, the 3-year-old doesn't realize it is part of the premiere Marquis line that Mosher sells at Professional Pool & Spa.
"My daughter just knows it is nice and it is big," Mosher, the store's sales manager, said with a laugh.
Apparently, hot tubs are also in high demand since Professional Pool & Spa has had a hard time keeping them in stock at its 325 W. 25th St. showroom.
"When COVID hit last year, people began spending more time at home," Mosher explained. "Since people were at home, they started purchasing hot tubs."
With demand came shortages. Then, shortages caused delays of several months.
Nowadays, there is still a delay. Luckily, hot tubs are coming -- and going -- in a few month's time.
"As soon as we get one in, it is being delivered and installed right away," Mosher said. "That's not a bad problem to have."
In fact, the Resort Hot Tub -- available at Professional Pool & Spa -- is the signature model of Marquis' exclusive line.
Designed to seat five people, the unique and curvaceous Resort featured open, multilevel seating with exclusive H.O.T. Zone lumbar jets, shoulder jets and extreme foot jets.
"People think hot tubs are just for entertaining," Mosher said. "The Resort also delivers exceptional hydrotherapy, which our customers swear by."
"After a long day at work, there is nothing as relaxing as a soak in a hot tub," he added.
Plus a person can enhance the experience with a state-of-the-art Bluetooth Audio System as well as some aromatherapy to create a tropical oasis, right at home.
But are hot tubs really worthwhile in Midwestern climates, where temps can get pretty extreme?
"Marquis hot tubs allow you to regulate water temperatures that will be perfect for you," Mosher said. "During the coldest winter days, your hot tubs will stay at a toasty 102 degrees, which is the same as a very hot bath."
And in the hotter-than-Hades dogs days of summer, a Marquis can keep you cool in a breeze.
"I use my hot tub, year-round," Mosher said. "I love it."
So do his customers, who want to keep their business local.
"When you dealing with a big box store or an online distributor, you're not getting the personal care that a local business can provide," Mosher reasoned. "We'll install the hot tub and answer all of your questions before we leave."
"You'll become an expert when it comes to hot tub safety and hot tub maintenance before you know it," he said, smiling.