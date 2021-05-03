Feel like you're in an exotic resort without having to leave home

"People think hot tubs are just for entertaining," Mosher said. "The Resort also delivers exceptional hydrotherapy, which our customers swear by."

"After a long day at work, there is nothing as relaxing as a soak in a hot tub," he added.

Plus a person can enhance the experience with a state-of-the-art Bluetooth Audio System as well as some aromatherapy to create a tropical oasis, right at home.

But are hot tubs really worthwhile in Midwestern climates, where temps can get pretty extreme?

"Marquis hot tubs allow you to regulate water temperatures that will be perfect for you," Mosher said. "During the coldest winter days, your hot tubs will stay at a toasty 102 degrees, which is the same as a very hot bath."

And in the hotter-than-Hades dogs days of summer, a Marquis can keep you cool in a breeze.

"I use my hot tub, year-round," Mosher said. "I love it."

So do his customers, who want to keep their business local.

"When you dealing with a big box store or an online distributor, you're not getting the personal care that a local business can provide," Mosher reasoned. "We'll install the hot tub and answer all of your questions before we leave."