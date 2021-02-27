Feeling eye strain from so much screen time? Siouxland expert says you're not alone

Such eye disorders can include myopia or nearsightedness.

At the very least, computer eye strain can appear to be a minor issue. However if serious, the problem can impact a person's work productivity and even quality of life.

"It's terrible when you feel aches, pains and have problems seeing," Ferguson said. "Thankfully, there have been advances when it comes to blue light filters as well as protective eyewear."

Other solutions may be easier than that.

The American Eye Association recommends turning your phone or computer off at least two or three hours before you go to bed.

Another solution would be to change light bulbs to warmer tones or colors. Even opting for more natural light if possible while avoiding fluorescent lighting if at all possible.

Perhaps the best advice is to give your eyes a break.

Try looking away from your screen at least every 20 minutes to let your eyes reset.

Ferguson, himself a dry eye sufferer, knows how hard it is to avoid computer eye strain.