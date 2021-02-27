Feeling eye strain from so much screen time? Siouxland expert says you're not alone

DAKOTA DUNES -- Are your eyes always tired, red or itchy? Do you experience blurry vision, headaches as well as pain in your back and shoulders?
You may be suffering from computer eye strain.
According to the Vision Council, a nonprofit trade association of optical manufacturers, nearly 60 percent of people who routinely use computer, smartphone and other digital devices experience some form of eye strain.
"Digital eye strain is very common," Dr. Steven Ferguson, of Dunes Eye Consultants, explained. "It is actually becoming much more prevalent."
Indeed, the American Eye Association estimates that U.S. workers spend about seven hours every day in front of a screen.
The discomfort a person feels from all of this time comes from the contrast of text against the background, the glare and the flickering screen.
This adds up to plenty of blue light emissions. Whether it is coming from fluorescent lights, a device or, even, the sun, blue light exposure is detrimental to eye health.
"Blue light emission can cause headaches or migraines as well as eye fatigue and pain," Ferguson said. "It can even suppress melatonin production that can lead to the disruption of sleep, while contributing to eye disorders."
Such eye disorders can include myopia or nearsightedness.
At the very least, computer eye strain can appear to be a minor issue. However if serious, the problem can impact a person's work productivity and even quality of life.
"It's terrible when you feel aches, pains and have problems seeing," Ferguson said. "Thankfully, there have been advances when it comes to blue light filters as well as protective eyewear."
Other solutions may be easier than that.
The American Eye Association recommends turning your phone or computer off at least two or three hours before you go to bed.
Another solution would be to change light bulbs to warmer tones or colors. Even opting for more natural light if possible while avoiding fluorescent lighting if at all possible.
Perhaps the best advice is to give your eyes a break.
Try looking away from your screen at least every 20 minutes to let your eyes reset.
Ferguson, himself a dry eye sufferer, knows how hard it is to avoid computer eye strain.
"Whether you're a child, doing homework, or if you're an office person, sitting with a spreadsheet, take care of your eyes," he said. "Everybody needs some relief."