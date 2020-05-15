For Sioux City woodworker, working from home has never been an issue

SIOUX CITY -- David Bauerly began working from home decades ago.
In the early 1990s, he built a house on the north end of town, incorporating high-grade materials -- marble and hardwoods -- that he salvaged from an old school he purchased. While a pandemic has forced others to adapt to working at home, his workplace is, by design, a part of his house.
"I built my studio and my home in the same place," Bauerly, 67, said. "I've been doing this for 50 years -- since I was a teenager."
Bauerly's father was a furniture upholsterer, and the son grew up in his father's shop: "He really hated all of the wood aspects, the legs and stuff like that, so I would work on those, touching them up. And I liked doing it," Bauerly said.
His great-grandfather was a cabinetmaker in Germany, who later brought his craft to New York before moving to Northwest Iowa to be a farmer -- so Bauerly said his woodworking proclivity may be in the DNA. He still has some of his great-grandfather's old hand tools.
"I started messing around with antiques when I was young, taking them apart, putting them back together, repairing them. And I liked it, and I was good at it, I have a good aptitude for it," Bauerly said.
In his shop, Bauerly builds "one-of-a-kind" furniture -- bespoke pieces for his customers. He doesn't do as many of these as he used to, after a series of surgeries. "I build it slower," he said.
He can craft styles of furniture that, for the most part, haven't been available for decades -- Art Nouveau or Art Deco or rustic or Midcentury Modern or Victorian or whatever is desired.
Bauerly taught himself, mostly with books, the techniques of old-time furniture styling, design and craftsmanship. He maintains that he's never built a piece of furniture that he didn't design himself.
Few people do this kind of high-end woodwork anymore, mostly for economic reasons.
"There's nobody in the area, there's nobody in Des Moines, there's nobody in Omaha, there's nobody in Sioux Falls, that does what I do anymore. It's dead. And there's nobody taking it up," he said. "Metropolitan areas, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, they have a large enough, and a wealthy enough, population to keep that craft going."
This isn't big-box store furniture -- it's more like the kind of stuff Andrew Carnegie would have outfitted his house with: The polar opposite of factory-made.
"It's extraordinarily time-consuming," Bauerly said of some of his more-ornate works. "I had a single piece take me a year and a half to build once. And any handmade piece, any one-of-a-kind piece is expensive. It's just really time-consuming."
Antiques restoration is another specialty of his. People often bring in beloved family pieces for rehab -- old treadle sewing machines, iceboxes, steamer trunks. He's even worked on a 19th century roulette wheel purportedly from the Deadwood's wild west period.
"Most of them are pretty trashed, most of them really need an extensive amount of work," he said of the antiques he repairs. "This sewing machine I'm re-building was in horrible shape, horrific shape. But you can't go out and buy your great-grandmother's pedal sewing machine."
The process of dealing with the antiques or custom-making furniture hasn't changed much despite the pandemic -- sewing machines don't get sick, and a roulette wheel can't cough on you, no matter how many lifetimes of tobacco smoke it's been exposed to. But out of an abundance of COVID-19 caution, the way Bauerly deals with customers is quite different now.
He and his wife, for health reasons, have instituted their own social distancing protocols. He wears a mask and gloves when meeting customers, and tells them that they won't interact with them closely or more than is necessary. Excessive contact is too risky.
Social distancing, by Bauerly's own account, is a breeze.
"I've got plenty to do. I've got a year's worth of work hanging out in my shop. If I didn't see a single person for the next year, I'd still stay busy," Bauerly added. "For me, isolating is not difficult, it's not a struggle. I don't have to drive to work somewhere, I don't have to see massive amounts of clients."
