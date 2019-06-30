ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- For a young Dominican, Jamaican, Jordanian or a person of any other nationality, a summer gig at Arnolds Park could be something of a dream job: working at a beloved amusement park while learning new skills and improving their English.
The historic Northwest Iowa amusement park employs roughly 60 temporary workers on J-1 student visas, who work for the summer at the park before heading back to school in their homeland in the fall.
On a Saturday in June, four of those workers spoke about their experiences at the park.
Dmitri Mora, 20
From: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Studying: International business at UNAPEC (Universidad Acción Pro-Educación y Cultura)
As of this writing, the temperature in Santo Domingo hovered just below 90 degrees, with relatively high humidity.
Dmitri Mora says the weather is like that throughout the year in his hometown -- "in December, it's wet, never cool." So the summer heat in Iowa, which may seem stifling to a native, isn't anything he can't handle.
"Dominican (Republic) is even much hotter than Iowa, so I feel comfortable here," Mora said. "The weather is good for me. Cool, hot, I'm all right with that."
This summer is Mora's fourth trip to the states. At the park, he's a game operator -- during the visit, he was working a water balloon game. He said his English language skills have improved at the park.
"I just have one year speaking English," he said.
On the whole, he's having a good time.
"I have met a lot of people from different countries, I have learned a lot of language," besides just English, he said. "Iowa, here people is so nice. I have been in New York, Washington, and people there they don't even try to talk to you. Here people is so friendly, nice, they ask 'How are you?', 'Good morning,' and those things."
Mora said he's interested in a career in tech -- he has already worked with a group to create his own app.
"Also, I'm trying to make a business about 3-D printing," he said.
Like most of the temporary summer workers, Mora came to Arnolds Park through an agency. He's had such a blast that he decided he wants to come back to work in future summers.
"This was going to be my first and last time, but now I realize that this is so fun, this job, so I'm thinking to come next year," he said.
Rolando Robinson, 20
From: St. Catherine, Jamaica
Studying: Computer science at the University of Technology in Kingston
Rolando Robinson hasn't learned much English at the park -- instead, he's learning Spanish.
His English skills are already pretty strong -- English is, after all, the official language of Jamaica (many there speak Patois, a local dialect which is similar to English in some respects).
But since the Arnolds Park community of exchange workers is so diverse, there's always another language to learn.
"Most of my friends now are Dominican, so I've got to learn how to speak Spanish to communicate with them. So I teach them English, and they teach me Spanish," Robinson said. So far, he's learned "phrases, some sentences, new words."
Robinson is a game operator at the park. In this position, he gets to "interact with the people, and bring them in, convince them to play the games."
He said he'd like to come back to the park in the future, but not as a game operator -- he wants to broaden his skills set at the park.
"I think I want to learn everything," he said.
Anas Al Sughayer, 22 (almost 23)
From: Amman, Jordan
Studying: Civil engineering at Al-Balqa` Applied University
A cheerful young man from the enormous, ancient capital city of Jordan, Anas Al Sughayer started at Arnolds Park at the end of May. This is his first time in the United States.
Though it may seem unusual for a college student to travel halfway around the globe to work as a game operator at an amusement park in small-town Iowa, Al Sughayer said he does it for the kids.
"I love children, I love making them happy, that's why I come here," he said. "You give the children the (prize from the game), you make the children happy, and I am happy, too."
Though he may not know it, Al Sughayer seems a natural-born game salesman -- just talking about his job, he couldn't help but boast of how effortlessly a prize can be had.
"Easy, easy to win," he said. "It's for children! Absolutely it's easy to win."
His English is a bit less steady than some of his coworkers', but that's OK -- in fact, that's also part of what he's doing in Arnolds Park.
"I'm here to learn English," he said.
And has his English improved?
"Kind of."
Misael Pool Almanzar, 20
From: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Studying: Medicine at the Universidad Autonoma de Santo Domingo
A fast talker from Santo Domingo -- he started talking about Arnolds Park before he even introduced himself -- Misael Pool Almanzar could have spent his first summer in the United States with family in Queens, New York.
Instead he found a new family among his Arnolds Park coworkers.
"I like to be working here in Arnolds Park because it's my first time in the United States, and I (was) thinking that my first time in the United States would be, like, different, sharing with family, but now I'm feeling family because I'm working with people that -- they make me feel like that," Almanzar said.
Almanzar spoke "a little bit" of English before coming to the park, and says he wants to come back to the park next year.
"I felt that this is the perfect job for me," he said.
His employers make him feel "like I'm part of the family," taking him, along with other employees, on a variety of leisurely excursions, including a boat ride and to a "campament" (a camp).
"We were having fun in the boat," he said. "My boss told me the next week maybe we are going to have fun at the cinema."
Iowa's climate, he found, is less predictable than the staid heat on the island of Hispaniola (the Dominican Republic is on the eastern portion of the isle). Like Mora, he should be comfortable in the summer heat at Arnolds Park.
"The weather is like more crazy -- now can be cold, after that, two hours later, it can be hot," he said.