After learning she'd be choosing overhead lighting for the bedroom of an anime-mad teenager, Sierra Whitlock immediately thought of a fixture that was abstract and edgy.

For the couple who wanted lighting for their modern farmhouse, Whitlock chose a light fixture that gave off a rustic vibe without being too country.

As the lighting consultant at Lessman Lighting Center, Whitlock has access to pendants, chandeliers and sconces from hundreds of different manufacturers.

But she gets the feedback by interacting with her clients.

"When clients call, I'll ask if they have a Pinterest board with lighting that they like," Whitlock said. "This way, I can do some homework before our initial meeting."

Lighting trends An LED light fixture is shown at Lessman Lighting Center, 801 West Seventh St.

Lighting trends Sierra Whitlock, a lighting consultant at Lessman Lighting Center, 801 West Seventh St., talks about styles of light fixtures.

So, what kind of lighting do customers want these days? According to Whitlock, LED lighting.

"Quality LED lights last longer and are more energy-efficient," she said, inside of Lessman's 801 West Seventh St., showroom. "It is also cost-effective."

Certainly, Whitlock is cognizant when it comes to personal finance. That's why she consider new lighting to be a relatively inexpensive way of sprucing up a room.

"Updated fixtures can create drama, warmth and character to any setting," she said. "Unlike buying an entire room of new furniture, lighting won't break the bank."

But not all lighting is right for all settings.

"Something ultra-contemporary would look out of place in a Craftsman-style house," Whitlock explained. "Choosing a vintage-looking chandelier probably wouldn't give off the right vibe in a more contemporary room."

Lighting trends A light fixture is shown at Lessman Lighting Center, 801 West Seventh St.

Lighting trends A wide array of light fixtures are shown at Lessman Lighting Center, 801 West Seventh St.

Even what a room is used for plays a role in choosing the right fixture.

"Let's say you have a formal dining room that you only use on special occasions," Whitlock noted. "That may require different lighting than the dining room in my house where my children do their homework every night."

However, it all comes down to personal preference.

"Everybody has a sense of style," Whitlock said. "It's my job to see what that style is and see if I have lighting to match.

Indeed, Lessman's showroom has all variety of lighting from modern to elegant to artistic or, what Whitlock likes to describe as "funky."

"'Funky' is lighting that stops you in your track and makes you say 'Wow!'" she said, showing off a shiny light fixture which looks like an artistic artifact from a discotheque.

Which is why Whitlock likes lighting so much.

"It doesn't take much to change up a room," she said. "A few, well-chosen fixtures can make it cozy, romantic, dramatic, you name it."

Or in the case of Whitlock's anime-loving, teenaged client, it can make a room "funky."

"Yeah, this is one funky-looking light fixture," she said, admiring the ceiling light she had chosen for the room. "I don't know if it's anime, but it is certainly artistic."