Future NHL players fill Sioux City Musketeers roster

All of them played at least one season with the Sioux City Musketeers.

"That's the neat part. Fans have the chance to watch the stars of tomorrow here today," Strand said. "They have a chance to see these guys that later go on to win a Stanley Cup. Jake Guenzel hoisted the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh. That's great for the Penguins and also for us because this is where he started his career."

As a whole, the USHL has 29 players who have already been drafted by NHL teams with 20 percent of those players on the Musketeers roster.

Ethan Edwards (New Jersey Devils), John Fusco (Toronto Maple Leafs), Daniil Chechelev (Calgary Flames), Mason Langenbrunner (Boston Bruins) and Chase Bradley (Detroit Red Wings) were all taken in the 2020 NHL Draft. Edwards and Chechelev were both picked in the fourth round. Goaltender Akira Schmid was taken in the 2018 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round.

The Musketeers have more current NHL draft picks than any other team in the USHL.

"The league has never been more skilled, more NHL-driven than it is now," Strand said. "The league has 50-plus NHL picks in consecutive years. It speaks volumes for the USHL. The competition level night in and night out, when there are NHL picks or future NHL picks out there, it raises the level of play."