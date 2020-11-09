Gospel Mission expansions make it the biggest thrift-store chain in Sioux City, South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- As recently as 2018, there were three Goodwill stores in Sioux City and South Sioux City, one Salvation Army and one Gospel Mission.

Today there are three Gospel Mission locations and two Goodwills, plus a variety of independent secondhand stores scattered around the city.

The story of Gospel Mission's thrift store expansion is a story of the nonprofit's desire to boost revenues to expand its mission of "Feed the Hungry, Clothe the Poor, Shelter the Homeless and Lead them to Christ." Also, on a more practical level, they had a lot of merchandise on hand.

"We've been actually blessed with a lot of donations, and we decided that maybe we needed to branch out a little bit," said Paul Mahaffie, the soft-spoken pastor and executive director of the Gospel Mission.

The Gospel Mission has been at its location at 215 W. Sixth St. for about 11 years, having moved there from a previous location on Eighth Street. The mission, founded in 1938, first launched a thrift store in 1995.

In 2019, the thrift store expanded into a location in the strip mall near the Fareway across from the Southern Hills Mall. But that location was too small and sales too few, so they moved into a nearby building at 4291 Sergeant Rd. that was formerly a Blockbuster Video.