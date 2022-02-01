ASK THE DOC: Coronavirus, prescriptions by mail and indoor fitness

Are there different symptoms for the different strains of coronavirus?

People infected with coronavirus can have a wide range of symptoms. These symptoms can range from mild to severe. Some symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headache, loss of taste, loss of smell, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Some people may even be asymptomatic. It is hard to know how COVID will affect you. The Delta variant was thought to cause more severe illness and spread more easily than the original coronavirus strain. We are still learning more about the Omicron variant and so far it seems to be more easily spread than prior strains.

What are the signs of a urinary tract infection? I have a friend who says she has them all the time. Could I have just overlooked when I had one?

Signs of a urinary tract infection could include pain with urination, having to use the restroom more often, having a hard time when starting to urinate or foul smelling urine. Symptoms that would be concerning for worsening infection include back pain, nausea, vomiting or fever. Generally, if you have a urinary tract infection your symptoms would worsen. If you are concerned about having a urinary tract infection you should see your physician to be evaluated.

When I was raking leaves in the fall, I got a sharp pain in my back and I fell to the ground. I had to crawl inside my house. Did I do something wrong? Can I prevent this?

I would recommend discussing this with your physician. This could be due to a variety of factors. I would recommend stretching before strenuous activities, especially those that require frequent bending and lifting. Exercises to help strengthen your core could also be useful.

At my doctor’s office, the electronic pad I check in on asks if I might be right for a bunch of drugs. But I’ve never heard of them. Should I ask about them? Or are they just an ad?

I would recommend discussing this with your doctor.

What kind of prescriptions shouldn’t be sent in the mail? I always get skittish when the insurance company asks me to make them mail orders. Can’t the weather affect them?

I would recommend having any new medications your physician prescribes sent to the pharmacy so that you can start taking them right away. This way you can let your physician know how they are working for you. Many patients choose to have their chronic medications sent in the mail as it may be more convenient than going to the pharmacy. If medications have certain temperature or handling requirements, these should be sent in a manner that keeps them at the recommended temperature. I would recommend changing the delivery date of your medications if you plan to be away from your home for an extended period of time, as extreme weather conditions could affect certain medications. You should contact your pharmacy if you have any questions or concerns about your medications.

If we’re cooped up in the house this winter, what are the best exercises we can do to stay healthy and hopefully get fit?

You can find many at home workouts online or on your phone. These could range from using free weights to yoga to even dance classes. Find something that works for you and the area of your house you choose to exercise. Try to find something you find fun and enjoyable as well.

What’s the best way of putting drops in your eyes? I must waste half the bottle just trying to get them in.

You should always wash your hands before handling eye drops or touching your eyes. Remove the cap of the eye drop medication. Tilt your head back slightly and look up. Use one hand to gently pull your lower eyelid down away from the eye. Then hold the dropper tip directly over the eyelid pocket. Squeeze the bottle gently and let the eye drop fall into the pocket. During this process, be careful not to touch your eye with the dropper tip as this could contaminate the bottle.