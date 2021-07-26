ASK THE DOC: Exercise, bites and that dreaded colonoscopy

If you are bit by a snake you should try to stay calm. If you do see the snake that bit you try to remember what it looks like. You should take off any jewelry or tight clothing near the bite. Clean the bite wound with soap and water. If you think the bite was from a poisonous snake you should get to the hospital as soon as you can. Do NOT bleed the wound. Do NOT try to suck the venom out of the wound. Do NOT put ice on the bite.

What kind of head injuries could result from not wearing a bike helmet? When I was a kid, we never wore helmets. Have things changed?

Possible head injuries from not wearing a bike helmet include lacerations/abrasions, skull fractures, brain injuries such as brain bleeds, concussions or even death. Helmets are highly recommended. It is important that your helmet fits properly as well and is not loose on your head.

If you’re supposed to start getting a colonoscopy in your 50s, how often will you get them after that? Is there a time when you don’t need them anymore?

According to the most recent guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force screening for colorectal cancer in asymptomatic adults should start at the age of 45 for patients at average risk. If there is a family history of colon cancer you may potentially start at an earlier age. If your colonoscopy is normal they recommend repeating in 10 years. If there are polyps or other findings on colonoscopy they may recommend a repeat colonoscopy sooner. It is recommended to continue screening for colorectal cancer until the age of 75. The decision to screen between the ages of 76 and 85 years is an individual decision that you should discuss with your doctor and it involves taking into account overall health of the individual and prior screening history.

