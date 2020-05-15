Ask the Sioux City doc: Answers to your questions about allergies, coronavirus and leg woes

I started physical therapy for my knee. How long will it take before I see results?
Every patient is different in regard to the healing process and how long it takes. Whether you’re doing physical therapy for a torn meniscus or following a knee replacement surgery, the underlying reason for the physical therapy will also be a factor in how long it will take before you see results. On average, most people will likely start to see results within four to six weeks and most physical therapy courses last six to eight weeks.
Results patients may see include less pain, stronger muscles or an increase in range of motion. Often times, patients will get frustrated because they expect to see or feel results right away. This can lead to patients choosing to stop their physical therapy course before the recommended amount of time which ultimately hinders and prolongs their recovery. Physical therapists are likely to start seeing results and improvements sooner than the patient themselves.
Allergies vs. colds and flu. Are there real differences when it comes to runny noses and sneezing? How can I tell if it’s just my allergies acting up?
When it comes to allergies and colds, they both tend to have common symptoms. However, there are differences amongst the two that can help you distinguish what is going on. With colds, these are generally symptoms that come on suddenly and tend to be resolved in seven to 10 days.
Allergies tend to occur at various times throughout the year, particularly in the fall and spring. These symptoms tend to come on gradually and are going to linger on and last as long as you are being exposed to the allergens. When allergies occur, some symptoms that occur that tend to set it apart from colds include sneezing, itchy/watery eyes, and wheezing or shortness of breath.
Most colds are caused by viruses and treatment is symptomatic including nasal decongestants, Tylenol, ibuprofen, cough syrup/drops, etc. However, with allergies, symptoms can be controlled by using daily allergy medicines such as antihistamines, nasal sprays, moisturizing eye drops, and sometimes even inhalers for respiratory symptoms. People can have allergies to specific products or medications but they can also have what we call “seasonal allergies”. With seasonal allergies, these symptoms tend to occur at specific times throughout the year, particularly in the fall and spring; thus, why we call them seasonal. Most individuals with seasonal allergies tend to know when their symptoms will start acting up and therefore only take medication during the time when their symptoms are present. This generally helps keep their symptoms under control or at tolerable levels.
Are there breathing exercises we should do to strengthen our lungs, particularly if we’re fearful of getting the coronavirus?
There aren’t any specific lung “exercises” that are going to prevent viral and bacterial infections. However, often times when patients are hospitalized, they are given an incentive spirometer while in the hospital. The incentive spirometer is a small device that you use to take slow, deep breaths to help expand all the alveoli or little air sacks in the lungs. By doing this, it helps keep those little air sacs open which ultimately helps keep your lungs healthy and functioning to the best of their ability. While not everyone has an incentive spirometer at home, an alternative would simply be just taking big, slow deep breaths multiple times throughout the day. Ultimately, the No. 1 best thing to do for your lungs to help keep them strong is to avoid second hand smoke and stop smoking and/or vaping if you currently do so.
How common is arthritis in young people? Should they be worried about long-term problems or is that rare?
Arthritis is not a common thing that occurs in the younger population. It is more common as we age, due to the wear and tear on our joints. However, there is a form of juvenile arthritis such as idiopathic arthritis. This is an autoimmune arthritis, meaning that the body’s immune system is attacking the healthy tissues in the joints of the body. Most of the time, this is a chronic or life-long diagnosis. There have been cases however, where patients’ symptoms seemed to have subsided or resolved before adulthood. Furthermore, with early diagnosis and treatment, including medications and physical therapy, patients can live long, healthy lives.
What are some good practices regarding mental health during all this self-quarantining? Can you recommend things we should be doing?
Whether it’s a self-quarantine or a mandated quarantine, staying mentally healthy is just as important as staying physically healthy. This is a challenging time for everyone in some way, shape or form but there are things that we can do to help keep us mentally healthy. Take some time every day to meditate or have some mindfulness. During this time focus on your breathing. Reflect on the positive things that are occurring. This would also be a good time to reflect on your faith and pray. Let your higher power know that you need some extra help during this time. Obviously during this time, we can’t go see our friends or family. However, with all the technology and social media today, use that to your advantage and connect with your loved ones. With a large number of people working from home along with their children being home as well, this can lead to some stress. It’s okay to go outside, take a walk and have some alone time.
Take as much time as you need to so that when you return home, you are refreshed. If you’re a routine type of person, make a routine and stick to it. For those who do suffer from mental health issues and receive routine care, reach out to your mental health office.
While clinics aren’t doing many in person visits, most places have transitioned to telehealth visits by either phone or video. This is an alternative way to receive your routine care, but know that it will be just as effective and it will help keep you mentally and emotionally healthy. And, lastly, remember, we are all in this together and this too shall pass.
What are the health benefits of simple activities like walking around the block or lifting light weights? Can we see results?
When it comes to physical activity, whether it’s simple or complex, any activity is better than nothing. Doing simple things such as walking or lifting light weights, these activities are going to help patients maintain their strength and range of motion. Generally, people who routinely walk tend to gradually start building up their endurance by being able to walk farther and even faster. When lifting weights, if it is a consistent amount of weight, this is going to help maintain what muscle mass you already have. If you are looking to build up your muscles you will need to start increasing the amount of weight you are lifting. Obviously everyone’s exercise goals are different. The simple activities listed above are great for older people to help them maintain what they have. The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both along with at least two days a week of muscle strengthening activities. All of these activities should be spread throughout the week. Examples of moderate-intensity include brisk walking, water aerobics, riding a bike, or pushing a lawn mower. Vigorous activities include jogging, running, swimming laps or riding a bike fast or up hills.
Another way to judge the intensity of your activity is using the talk test. If you are able to talk and hold a conversation with someone, this is considered moderate intensity. With vigorous intensity, you shouldn’t be able to say more than a few words without having to pause for a breath. As with any exercise or activity, over time, you will start to see results in different ways such as endurance, speed, strength, range of motion, etc.
