Connie Prince Houlihan is running again, and trying to keep up with her daughter

Emotionally, how has that return to normal helped you?

"Good for me. I have all this endurance from marathoning years ago, so I’ve just always been an athlete I think, ever since I was able to. That’s hard to just not be that way anymore. It was tough on me, but I think I handled it really well. I’ve always been busy doing things with Shelby, traveling with her, supporting her in every way I could, so that was tough when I couldn’t run with her anymore, and my older daughter Shayla."

How important is it for you to maintain a high level of fitness?

I’ve always been an athlete. Even when I was pregnant, carrying my kids, I still ran, still swam laps. I’ve never really known any other life, for so many years. I just continue to do that because it’s so easy to get caught up in that where you don’t do anything at all, and then it’s hard to come back. I guess I’ve always thought over the years, ‘It’s easier to stay in shape than to fall out of shape.’ That’s kind of what I’ve always done. That’s how my kids look at me: Mom’s always doing something.”

What's special about running to you?