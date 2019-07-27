SIOUX CITY – Imagine you are the last line of Rebel defense against the impending doom of the Evil Empire, the Death Star charges to full power as it looms high in the atmosphere.
In reality, you aren’t actually the last line of Rebel defense, your skin is. And the Galactic Empire’s weapon of mass destruction isn’t the Death Star, it’s an actual star. It’s our star, to be exact. It’s the sun.
Analogies and the Force set aside, your skin prepares to defend the Rebel Base (your body’s DNA) as the sun rains down trillions of photons set to kill. It’s a battle set for the main stage, a force of good and evil clashing in something called the epidermis.
A little dramatic, right? To Dr. Indy Chabra, a Midlands Clinic dermatologist who spends hours each day operating on patients suffering from multiple forms of skin cancer, the analogy fits with the colossal damage individuals face every day as they soak up the sun, all in the pursuit of the coveted bronze look – a tan.
“Whether you go out in the sun or you tan, what you’re doing is going through (the process of damaging you skin,)” Chabra said. “And so the answer is, if you’re going to tan using light, there’s no safe way.”
Tanning, a practice of self-care that has only been popular for about the last 70 years, has recently come under fire for being extremely dangerous to one’s health. In fact, Chabra detailed how contact with direct sunlight – even stepping outside to mow the lawn, or grab the newspaper – is a risk that mounts with age.
Chabra detailed how tanning has been something of a phenomenon in the last few decades, specifically indoor tanning. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 35 percent of American adults routinely tan using an indoor tanning salon. This is more commonly known as a tanning bed.
The difference is in the light
Most of the light that is emitted from the sun is ultraviolet light. Ultraviolet light (UV) is broken down into three different types, UVA, UVB and UVC. While UVC light very rarely enters the Earth’s atmosphere, UVA and UVB rain down on the world’s population each day.
According to Chabra, all types of light penetrate the skin. However, because of its longer wavelength, UVA penetrates through the epidermis, the most-outer layer of skin. Medical professionals agree that this causes photoaging, leading to more wrinkles.
When exposed to light, the human body produces melanin, darker pigmentation of the skin. The skin cells of the epidermis take this melanin and pack it around the cell’s DNA in order to protect it from the sun, specifically from UVB rays that cause sunburn.
“Melanin protects you from UV light,” Chabra said. “UV light comes in, hits DNA. And because this is energy, some of the bonds in [the DNA] change … UVB is doing this. We have evolved to live on planet Earth with great repair enzymes which fix this all day long … If you start accumulating these mutations once in a while, synthesis happens without the repair done.”
This is the beginning of skin cancer.
Is any sunlight healthy?
Not all medical experts like Chabra agree.
According to Dr. Robert S. Stern, chair of the department of dermatology at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the idea of bundling up as if the sunlight in Siouxland was equivalent to the harsh rays in the Arabian Desert is preposterous.
Documented in a 2016 study conducted by the Association for the Publication of the Journal of Internal Medicine, individuals with increased sun-exposure were found to have longer life expectancies. This was connected directly to the decrease of cardiovascular diseases.
Tanning salons, such as Sun Tan City take pride in the ability to deliver something customers are looking for. According to a Sun Tan City customer service representative, most individuals that are looking for a tan are younger but they see a wide range of ages. Many customers are looking to get a “base tan,” before going on a vacation to an area with more direct sunlight.
“There is some truth to that, it’d be like getting a base tan to protect your skin,” the customer service representative said.
But still, skin cancer is the most prominent cancer in the United States.
Safety’s key
Chabra has been fighting for the Rebel Alliance for years now. Each day, he spends hours performing surgeries for individuals suffering from skin cancer or other types of skin diseases.
He laughs at the idea of individuals who feel as though they need a tan, but he has an answer for those that do. Spray it on.
“Spray tan, OK?” Chabra said. “That’s safe. There’s something called the Mallard Reaction. You put this dihydroxyacetone , it binds up proteins and gives you this bronze look.”
