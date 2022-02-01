Healthy, easy meals (*and the reason why slow cookers and Crock-Pots aren't always the same thing)

How's this for a philosophical argument: Crock-Pots are often slow cookers but not all slow cookers are Crock-Pots.

"A Crock-Pot, which is a brand name, has become synonymous for a certain type of slow cooker," Iowa State University Extension and Outreach food, health and human scientist specialist Renee Sweers explained. "In that respect, Crock-Pot is like the 'Kleenex' of kitchen appliances."

A slow cooker, which is normally a metal pot that sits on top of a heated surface, can be made by Crock-Pot, Cuisinart, KitchenAid or any number of manufacturers.

With that controversy out of the way, Sweers said there is something everybody can agree about slow cookers.

"They are great for in letting you get the most out of your ingredients," she said. "They also offer busy families a healthy, low-fat way of cooking that requires a minimum of effort."

Here's the kicker: "At the end of a long day at work, a person can come to a nice-smelling house with a completely cooked dinner that is ready to eat," Sweers said. "It's the perfect solution for one-pot meals."

Yeah, we know you have memories of your mom's early attempts which consisted of dried-out meals from pots that were a hassle to clean.

According to Sweers, slow cooker technology has come a long way from the 1970s and 1980s.

While the most basic appliances have two settings (high or low), other, more advanced models come with fancy digital timers or even timers you can control from your phone.

Whether your slow cooker is basic or state-of-art, cooking in one can really cut down on prep time.

"Especially during the winter months, soups and stews are wonderful in a slow cooker," Sweers said.

Even if you're short on time in the morning, you can always prep all of the ingredients the night before.

"Just store everything in the fridge and bring it out the next day," Sweers said.

Certain cuts of meat work better than others.

Fattier meats like chuck roasts, short ribs and pork shoulders become fork-tender in the moist, low heat of a slow cooker. However, leaner cuts like pork tenderloin tend to dry out. Similarly, dark meat chicken thighs and drumsticks will be juicier than white meat breasts.

While many people are fine with simply plopping in ingredients, Sweers recommended browning as a flavor enhancer for slow cooker fare.

"Take a couple of minutes to brown your meat and saute your veggies before they go into the slow cooker," she explained. "You'll get a better, deeper flavor."

One thing you shouldn't do is to add frozen ingredients into your slow cooker.

"Loading a slow cooker with icy ingredients will keep food in the danger zone where bacteria can flourish," Sweers said. "Make sure that everything is fully thawed before the cooker in on."

Think more is better than less? This is not the case when it comes to slow cooking.

"Only fill your slow cooker so it is two-thirds full," Sweers said. "You can still cook big roasts and whole chickens. Just make sure you're using a big enough cooker."

Above all else: keep the lid closed!

"I know it is a temptation to sneak a peek," Sweers said. "But each time you raise the lid, you're losing between 15-to-20 minutes of cooking."

Which is a terrible waste for cooks wanting to create satisfying, slow-cooked meals with a minimum of fuss.

"There is something wonderful about walking into your home after a long day at work and smelling the aroma of a hot, ready-to-eat dinner," Sweers said. "All you have to do is add the ingredients. Let the slow cooker do the rest of the work."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.