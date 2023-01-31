High performance fitness camp gives young athletes confidence, on and of the soccer field

For Carlos Saenz, the winning combination is 4-3-3.

In soccer, a 4-3-3 formation is a tactic that uses four defenders -- made up of two centerbacks and two fullbacks -- behind a midline of three.

The 4-3-3 formation is a popular strategy because it is more attack-oriented than other strategies. It is also tricky since all of the players must possess excellent skills.

This is why Saenz was instructing a class of young soccer players, ages 8 - 18, on the intricacies of the 4-3-3 formation, inside of a gym at the Boys and Girls Club of Sioux City.

"The 4-3-3 requires agility, power, strength and endurance," he explained. "It is a style of play that is used around the world and knowing it will serve you well on a soccer field."

Saenz certainly knows a lot about soccer. He's been playing the sport most of his life.

A native of Lima, Peru, Saenz attended a soccer academy from ages 7 to 16. This allowed him to play semi-pro soccer, traveling to Spain, Chile and Mexico before moving to the United States at age 17.

Since then, Saenz earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from Mount Marty University, in Yankton, S.D., and a master's degree in health care management from Sioux City's Briar Cliff University.

When he isn't working as an assistant soccer coach for Morningside University's men's soccer team, Saenz is the coach and owner of URU High Performance, a fitness camp that combines physical conditioning and technical drills as a way to improve a young soccer player's individual skills.

In layman's terms, think of URU as an interval training class, designed specifically for soccer kids.

While students learn about important soccer strategies like the 4-3-3 formation, they also participate in a series of drills, between 2 to 5 minutes in duration.

The drills can be anything from quick sprints, calisthenics and, even, maneuvering a soccer ball through a tight obstacle course.

"At most soccer camps, a participant may handle a ball once or twice per session," Saenz said. "At URU, every participants gets plenty of experience with a soccer ball."

In fact, that is how Saenz learned to play the sport. It was also how he trained the Siouxland Diablos, a team of teenage soccer players in Sioux City and South Sioux City.

The Diablos participated in tournaments in the Midwest as well as at the Gothia Cup Soccer Tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Saenz said soccer as a sport in America is seeing an increase in popularity.

"In other parts of the world, soccer is, by far, the most dominant sport to play and watch," he explained. "But there are definitely more American soccer players nowadays."

And many of them are participating in high performance soccer camps like Saenz's.

During each class, participants will learn the basics of the game while getting a intense workout.

"A soccer match should have plenty of action," Saenz said. "A player should be in shape."

The youngest of URU's participants may want to learn the fundamentals, Saenz is also training some of Siouxland's most gifted high school soccer athletes.

"We offer something for all level of soccer players," he said.

Even if URU High Performance students never become the next Lionel Messi in the making, Saenz is certain they'll benefit from his instruction.

"It can give you confidence, both on or off of the soccer field," Saenz said.