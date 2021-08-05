Historic Arnolds Park is Northwest Iowa's favorite spot for family entertainment

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Considered the "wildest woody in the Midwest," the Legend Rollercoaster has been making thrill seekers at Arnolds Park Amusement Park scream for more than 90 years.
Thanks to a renovated track, the 13th oldest wooden roller coaster in the world is smoother and faster than ever before.
Following a tough 2020, people are slowly returning to the Legend as well as other attractions, according to Paul Plumb, marketing director for the historic amusement park.
"Since we rely so much on tourism, I think COVID-19 impacted us as well as every business in Okoboji," he said. "We're keeping our fingers crossed that things improve this summer."
Certainly, Arnolds Park isn't taking anything for granted.
Indeed, the amusement park received a $4.5 million donation that will be used to build a new stage at Preservation Hall.
Plumb said the existing stage will be demolished this fall. A new stage will be constructed in the same spot.
"We hoping to have it back in operation by next summer," he said, adding that the park, which was started by W.B. Arnold in 1889, is always seeing improvements.
"If you haven't been to Arnolds Park in a while, you'll be surprised by how we've changed," Plumb said.
While the Legend continues to bring in wooden roller coaster fanatics from around the world, savvy spin masters may prefer to ride the Rock-O-Plane, where you can literally hang upside down.
But don't forget the Roll-O-Plane, where riders can turn into aerobatic pilots as this barrel-style ride sends your adrenaline to sky high levels.
Want something less hair-rising but willing to forgo the fun factor?
Check out the Wild Mouse roller coaster, where you can whip around hairpin turns in a mouse-like car at more modest speeds.
"People have wonderful memories of coming to Arnolds Park when they were kids," Plumb said. "Now, they're bringing their kids or, sometimes, their grandkids."
Midway attractions like Puck Drop, Ring Toss and Hover Ball have plenty of nostalgic appeal. So do the bumper cars and the slick track cars that can be found at Arnolds Park's Raceway.
Even more fun can be found for music-lovers wanting to see live entertainment.
"Live music can be heard, practically every day, somewhere on our property," Plumb said.
This isn't anything new at Arnolds Park, which has had performers coming to Preservation Hall since the Roaring Twenties.
Plus the Roof Garden was the go-to place for marquee big bands led by Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller and Louis Armstrong in the 1930s and 1940s.
It is even more famous for booking such seminal rock and rollers like The Everly Brothers, The Turtles and Roy Orbison.
For the summer of 2021, artists as varied as The Marshall Tucker Band, Quiet Riot and The Boxmasters, featuring Academy Award-winner Billy Bob Thornton ("Slingblade") will be playing Arnolds Park.
In fact, there is something for everybody at Arnolds Park, Plumb said.
"I think this may be a summer when people may prefer to stick close to home," he explained. "Arnolds Park provided family fun in a safe setting for people who want to stay with us a day or a week."