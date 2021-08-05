Historic Arnolds Park is Northwest Iowa's favorite spot for family entertainment

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Considered the "wildest woody in the Midwest," the Legend Rollercoaster has been making thrill seekers at Arnolds Park Amusement Park scream for more than 90 years.

Thanks to a renovated track, the 13th oldest wooden roller coaster in the world is smoother and faster than ever before.

Following a tough 2020, people are slowly returning to the Legend as well as other attractions, according to Paul Plumb, marketing director for the historic amusement park.

"Since we rely so much on tourism, I think COVID-19 impacted us as well as every business in Okoboji," he said. "We're keeping our fingers crossed that things improve this summer."

Certainly, Arnolds Park isn't taking anything for granted.

Indeed, the amusement park received a $4.5 million donation that will be used to build a new stage at Preservation Hall.

Plumb said the existing stage will be demolished this fall. A new stage will be constructed in the same spot.

"We hoping to have it back in operation by next summer," he said, adding that the park, which was started by W.B. Arnold in 1889, is always seeing improvements.