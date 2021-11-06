Honeysuckle Hollow takes a unique approach to floral arrangments

SIOUX CITY -- Honeysuckle Hollow is taking a new, yet old, approach to floral arrangements.

Mercedes Ivener is inspired by a Victorian style of arranging. Using a variety of beautiful but fleeting flowers, fresh vines and sometimes vegetables from the garden, the bouquets have more depth and uniqueness.

Flowers have always been a part of Ivener’s life. From as early as she can remember, a love of flowers has been ingrained in her.

Being raised around two master gardeners, her mother and grandmother, she would spend days watching the women of her family tend to their flowers. She always wanted to cut the flowers and bring them indoors to enjoy them.

“That used to make them crazy in the beginning,” she said. Eventually her family became used to it, and to this day she is the only one allowed to cut from her aunt’s garden.

When she got older, she worked in a variety of nurseries, and as a junior in college she ran a little flower shop in Crested Butte, Colorado, a popular ski town.

In wintertime, the florist would go days without customers, and the same flowers would arrive every week, and die every week.

“This wasn’t what I imagined floristry to be,” she said. “All stiff and in foam, and a really limited assortment, not the flowers I spent my life arranging in my garden.”

She had the opportunity to buy the florist but decided against it. She went to college, met her husband -- a fifth generation Sioux City resident -- moved to Sioux City, attended law school at University of South Dakota and spent 14 years representing abused and neglected children in the family welfare system.

Due to the nature of her work, flowers became a necessity. The long, Iowa wintertime also added to the need.

“I had this craving for fresh flowers,” she said.

January 2014, she saw flowers being grown in California and when she called, she was told they only sold to florists. She found other growers who would sell to her without a license, but required her to buy in bulk. She would invite her friends over to her farm to shop the flowers she purchased.

She decided to start Honeysuckle Hollow to be able to order flowers from growers. Named after the farm the family lives on, she would host little open houses with flowers each month.

Once she officially started the business it took off. She would order flowers from small, new flower growers across the country.

At the same time, a national movement was taking place in the flower world. Natural designers and local growers were becoming popular after years of outsourcing flowers from South America that were engineered to last longer and dyed brighter.

She saw the new style and said it was always what she wanted to do. The organic, wild flower style uses ordered flowers along with grasses, vines, vegetables and fruits from the garden.

“It’s unorganized, it’s free but every flower gets its day in the sun,” she said.

Mother’s Day 2014 hit and she ordered hundreds of coral peonies.

She turned the air conditioner down in the house to keep the flowers fresh and her family had to walk around the house in wool sweaters to keep warm. At that point they decided it was time to find a shop.

Her husband's family owns a strip mall on Singing Hills and there was a spot open. She moved and operated her own law firm and the flower shop out of the location.

“I would throw all of my law stuff under the desk and open up in this really open space,” she said.

Each month she would have seasonal arrangements and flowers. The business started to grow more and more and she had to take a step back. The flower business was becoming a full time job and she decided to stop and refocus on her law firm. The break didn't last long.

“I basically missed it with every bit of my body,” she said.

Her flower work makes people happy, compared to her work as an attorney. She said while people think bridezillas are bad, “you have no idea what it’s like to remove a child from their home, those parents, that’s mad, that’s anger, that’s sadness.”

At that point she quit the law business, committed to flowers completely and started doing weddings and open houses.

The business undertook many changes before settling where it is now.

The strip mall location was 20 minutes from her house and an offer came for someone to lease the space. She started thinking about a new, dream location. The idea of a cute, little flower house was exactly what Ivener wanted. It would be a perfect place to operate the flower business and continue being a mother.

The flower house, located at 3725 Jackson St., was found in November 2017. Built in the 1920s, the plaster was falling off, the pipes had frozen, but it had gorgeous bones and the women who lived there used to alter wedding dresses in the home. Because it is a residential location, Ivener wasn’t able to hold her open houses anymore.

She tried a monthly flower delivery subscription that became successful, but at the same time, Ivener’s wedding flower business was growing.

“If they ended up on the same weekend I couldn’t handle it,” she said.

Now, Ivener is mostly an event florist, but she holds pop up events to sell holiday flowers. She has also occasionally held classes on arranging.

During the growing season she buys a large amount of her flowers from growers in the Midwest and incorporates vines and other plants she grows in her own garden. She is selective in the weddings she chooses, and brides gets a hands-on experience, with visits to the inspiring flower house and unique, personalized arrangements.

“It’s been an interesting journey but right here at this moment in life it seems to be just right,” she said.

Even though she could have grown and had an amazing retail shop with five weddings a weekend all year, she had to take a step back and evaluate her priorities. She said determining what to do and when to back off is part of starting a business.

“Keeping my business small, keeping it really thoughtful, creative, and enjoying the creative process … is all part of what I try to maintain,” she said.

She said following a passion is an up and down journey and for her, it took a flower revolution to happen.

