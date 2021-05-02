How to grow a beautiful pumpkin, with advice from a master gardener

"About as much sun as you can get, is a good idea," Cain said. "They say six to eight hours of sunshine. So if you have a tree there that's giving some shade in the area, and if you get six or eight hours of sunshine, you'll probably be OK."

All else being equal, pumpkins are fairly easy to grow, made all the easier by the excellent, rich topsoil in this part of the country. Legend has it that indigenous peoples in North America would plant pumpkin seeds, then leave the plants unattended for long stretches. By the fall, there were pumpkins.

"Really easy," Cain said with a laugh. "You plant the seed, and it grows!

"Nature really takes care of a lot of stuff for us."

One to four per seed

The number of pumpkins yielded per seed varies -- as few as one, or potentially as many as four.

Pumpkins tend to be quite reasonable in the matter of hydration -- they require perhaps an inch a week. During a dry spell, this is equivalent to watering once a week. During a moist spell when the plants are established, no watering is needed.