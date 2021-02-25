How to snack while staying healthy and staying warm

“Occasionally having a treat of a cookie or candy is different than making that your regular everyday snacks,” Sweers said. “That difference can start young, with our children, and really help them be in the habit of eating those foods that are what we call nutrient-dense foods, or snacks, and not have them have the expectation that a snack is a treat.”

If that’s too challenging — or, frankly, doesn’t sound worthwhile — to adults, it might be time to bid adieu to bites between meals. Dietary guidelines show Americans are eating copious amounts of grains but nowhere near enough produce, so a late-morning piece of white bread toast and mid-afternoon handful of crackers could be necessary cuts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s a different story for children, however, who don’t get their full servings of nutrients in meals. Sweers suggested parents prepare a plate of fruit with a few small pieces of a snack cake mixed in, an example of the “make every bite count” mentality where most bites are nutritious and a few are less healthy.