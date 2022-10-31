'Inspire' may be option for some sleep apnea patients

SIOUX CITY -- Patients with sleep apnea, who can't tolerate continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy or aren't being adequately treated by it, could be candidates for Inspire. The upper airway stimulation system turns on at bedtime with the simple click of a remote and opens the airway.

Dr. David Wagner, a Sioux City ear, nose and throat specialist, is now placing the small device in qualified patients, during a roughly two-hour outpatient procedure at Pierce Street Same Day Surgery, which requires two five-centimeter incisions -- one under the jawline and the other in the chest.

"Inspire has been around for a few years," Wagner said. "The surgical procedure is implantation of upper airway nerve stimulation with a nerve generator and a wire."

Wagner likened the nerve generator to a pacemaker. It runs on a battery that lasts around 10 years. Patients with the upper airway stimulation system may not be eligible for certain MRI scans.

Wagner said it is typically implanted on the right side of the chest. The wire is placed on the hypoglossal nerve, the 12th cranial nerve, which enables tongue movement. Wagner said only the branches of the nerve that stimulate protrusion of the tongue on one side and a stiffening of the tongue are selected to open the upper airway.

"The nerve generator that stimulates is placed in a pocket. Through that same incision, we dissect down to the muscles between the ribs and we put a breathe sensor on those muscles, so it can detect when you're attempting to breathe by the stretch of the fibers," he explained. "That is how we time the stimulation to the upper airway."

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that causes a person to stop breathing or have very shallow breathing. Wagner said it is "very prevalent" and underdiagnosed. He said snoring doesn't guarantee that a person has the disorder. Waking up not feeling rested, daytime fatigue, headaches and short-term memory difficulties are also associated with sleep apnea.

Long-term consequences of untreated sleep apnea include higher risk of cardiac dysrhythmias, stroke, heart attack and high blood pressure.

"Those are things that are really investments in their health if they can treat it when they're diagnosed in their 40s or 50s or earlier," Wagner said.

According to Wagner, almost all patients would have to try continuous positive airway pressure before they would be a candidate to have the Inspire upper airway stimulation. He said the airway stimulation system is probably not a procedure for someone who is in their 70s and has sleep apnea.

"The biggest difference it's going to make is in the patients we identify early in life and, then, can enjoy decades of being treated," he said.

Wagner said apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) is the main metric used to determine how severe a person's sleep apnea is. He said AHI measures how many times there's pauses or low volume breaths per hour over night, during a sleep study.

"If a patient is wearing the CPAP and still has an AHI that shows sleep apnea, and they're not adequately treated, that would be a candidate," he said. "Another candidate would be someone who's claustrophobic, who has post-traumatic stress."

Wagner said the collapse of the airway is inspected under a drug-induced sleep to ensure Inspire will work. He said about two-thirds of the cases will have a predominately front to back collapse, while a third will have a collapse that is all the way around. He said Inspire would only fix part of the problem for the latter group.

"When we breathe in at night, we create a vacuum or a negative pressure, as the diaphragm pulls down," he said. "The soft tissues in the throat can fall together. There's a couple different ways it can collapse. This procedure has to be selected for patients who collapse primarily front to back."

Wagner noted that there are certain criteria set by insurance companies, which also determines who qualifies for Inspire. He said a patient with a body mass index over a certain level, for example, wouldn't be a candidate.

Patients have sutures in for a couple of weeks following the procedure. They have to wait a month for their device to be turned on. When it is activated, Wagner said he works through different levels of stimulation to find the optimal amount.

"After three months, we put the patient back into the sleep lab to make sure that it's adequately treating their sleep apnea," he said. "Our first several patients have had excellent results."