Iowa Great Lakes boast plenty of catch-able fish

Despite this, or maybe because of this, some fishers shun the Lakes because of the heavy leisure-boat traffic, which can cause fishing boats to toss and rock from one side to the other uncomfortably. Smaller boats are particularly vulnerable to this phenomenon, and especially in the afternoons when the lakes are a madhouse of boaters.

"This is kind of a hidden gem for open-water fishing, because there's so much boat traffic, pleasure-boating here, that the fishermen kind of avoid this lake," Grosvenor said, referring to West Lake Okoboji. "So, this lake, I believe, sees a lot more pressure in the wintertime with fishermen than it does in the summer."

"If you're going to fish East or West Okoboji, you probably want to fish earlier in the day, because the pleasure boats don't tend to really get going until about noon," Campbell said. "The other lakes don't have quite the boat traffic, and so you could really fish those all day long."

During the weekends, Campbell often heads to Spirit Lake, where the pleasure-boat traffic isn't as extreme.

What catches best?

In the matter of bait, Grosvenor says to "keep it simple."