Living in: A Sioux City home with plenty of spaces to hunker

SIOUX CITY -- A stately home tucked away at the end of a cul de sac on the outskirts of Sioux City could be the ideal domicile for a car collector or hobbyist with its five-stall garage.

A canning enthusiast or baker would likely pine after the large fruit orchard on the more than two-acre property at 1091 Pachsama Court. The orchard has apple, pear, peach, cherry and plum trees, as well as raspberry bushes.

And, with its six bedrooms, the nearly 5,500-square-foot two-story has plenty of room to more than accommodate a large family. For years, the home, which was custom built by Jerry Poss Construction in 2006, did just that for the current owner, who now has the home listed for sale with United Real Estate Solutions.

"I love being out in the country, the peacefulness, the beauty of seeing the farmland and the amount of space we have out here. You aren't right on top of your neighbor," the owner said.

Enter through the front door, to find a dining room off one side of the foyer and a carpeted room with French doors, which is being used as an office. The rosewood flooring, which runs from the dining room into the hallway and through the living room, adds warmth to the bright and airy home.