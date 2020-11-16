Living in: A Sioux City home with plenty of spaces to hunker

SIOUX CITY -- A stately home tucked away at the end of a cul de sac on the outskirts of Sioux City could be the ideal domicile for a car collector or hobbyist with its five-stall garage.
A canning enthusiast or baker would likely pine after the large fruit orchard on the more than two-acre property at 1091 Pachsama Court. The orchard has apple, pear, peach, cherry and plum trees, as well as raspberry bushes.
And, with its six bedrooms, the nearly 5,500-square-foot two-story has plenty of room to more than accommodate a large family. For years, the home, which was custom built by Jerry Poss Construction in 2006, did just that for the current owner, who now has the home listed for sale with United Real Estate Solutions.
"I love being out in the country, the peacefulness, the beauty of seeing the farmland and the amount of space we have out here. You aren't right on top of your neighbor," the owner said.
Enter through the front door, to find a dining room off one side of the foyer and a carpeted room with French doors, which is being used as an office. The rosewood flooring, which runs from the dining room into the hallway and through the living room, adds warmth to the bright and airy home.
The living room has an 18-foot ceiling and large north-facing windows that light pours through. You can sit on the sofa and take in views of the rolling countryside, while enjoying the electric fireplace.
The living room is open to the kitchen, which features custom quartersawn oak cabinetry, dark granite countertops, stainless-steel Frigidaire appliances and a large walk-in pantry.
"It's not the typical oak you see in most houses. It's a much darker finish," Eric Hoak, the homeowner's real estate agent, said of the cabinetry. "It's almost a shaker style."
The homeowner said she really enjoys the functional layout of the kitchen.
"It's nice that you can watch TV while you're doing the dishes. You can look outside. You can have a conversation with anybody if they're in the living room or they're standing at the snack bar," she said.
Also conveniently located on the first floor is the master suite. Off the spacious bedroom with tray ceiling is a bathroom with a jetted tub, dual vanities, heated ceramic floors and a walk-in shower. On the other side of the bathroom is a huge walk-in closet.
Ascend the oak staircase to find four bedrooms, three of which have an attached bathroom, and a linen closet. Back on the main floor, another set of stairs leads to an expansive finished basement.
The basement has a game room with air hockey and pool tables, a workout area, another bedroom and bathroom, and a family room with a bar area.
"If you're not a Hawkeye fan, you're not going to like this. If you're a Nebraska fan, you're not going to like this," the homeowner said with a chuckle of the Iowa Hawkeye-themed décor in the family room.
The basement also contains the homeowner's favorite room, the theater room, which is equipped with popcorn popper and a pseudo candy bar. Put your feet up and get comfy in the two rows of roomy leather chairs as you watch your favorite film projected on a giant screen.
"I love that place," she said. "I even go down there and watch regular TV sometimes."
Another great entertaining space is the covered patio at the back of the home. It has a wood burning fireplace, grilling area and a spot to hook up a TV.
"We'd sit out here and watch football games and light a fire," the homeowner said.
