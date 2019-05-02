Mentors in the middle (school)

Many apply, but few are chosen.

Counselor Kim Imming say more than 100 students sign up to become East Middle School peer helpers but only the top 30 or so get to wear the awesome EMS "super hero" T-shirt.

"Student are chosen based on grades, recommendation, attendance and general helpfulness," she explained. "We expect a lot from our helpers."

Eighth grader Lincoln Colling said he is more than up to the challenge.

"We makes sure that the sixth-graders find their way to their classes, to their lockers, the lunchroom, things like that," he said.

A person might think those things wouldn't be much of a hassle. But to a student coming from an elementary school, that can be daunting.

"When I came to middle school, I was surprised at how big everything was," Mariah Morrow said. "Not only that, you no longer had one teacher and one classroom. You hand a bunch of teachers in different classroom."

This meant more visits to one's locker, where proper organization become key.

"Since you have a short time between classes, you have to be able to get things in and out of lockers quickly," peer helper Tanner Edwards said. "You'll miss the bell if you have a messy locker."

While a peer helper can teach organizational skills, his or her impact runs deeper than that.

"Most elementary schools are small and the friends you made there may not be your middle-school friends," eighth-grader Mari Trejo admitted.

"A peer helper's job is to make every student feel like they fit in," Mari's classmate Nizsha Flory said.

Plus it comes in handy that peer helpers can be easily identified by the "S" on their chests, according to eighth-grade helper Destiny Adams, who created the program's T-shirt design.

"Everybody should feel like a superhero," he said.