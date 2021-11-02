Modern, low-maintenance home has stunning views year-round

SIOUX CITY -- When Karma and Wayne Terry were looking for a home in Sioux City's Whispering Creek neighborhood a little over two years ago, a spacious, modern, single-story with stack stone and columns on a quiet cul-de-sac caught their attention.

After they walked through the double doors, the couple was stuck by the more than 5,000-square-foot custom built home's stunning views of the golf course and rolling countryside.

"The open floor plan here just kind of draws you as you come in," Karma said as she stood next to Wayne in their foyer. Yellow and red trees visible through floor-to-ceiling windows behind them, provided a natural pop of color to the home's neutral palette. "It entertains beautifully."

Wayne said he appreciates the quality of construction. The five-bedroom, four-and-a half-bathroom home with clean lines, 10-foot-high ceilings and 8-foot-high doors was built by Wegher Construction in 2015.

"The windows are high-grade. We have geothermal heat and air," Wayne said. "Our energy bills are next to nothing."

In the dead of winter, the Terrys enjoy sitting in their living room by the gas fireplace and gazing out the windows at the crisp white snow blanketing their westward view of the eighth green. The engineered maple floors and espresso cabinetry, which are carried throughout the home, add a warmth to the on-trend gray walls and light quartz countertops.

"With the golf course in the summer, and, then, in the winter, it's just beautiful," said Karma, who noted that the home is "nice and toasty" even in frigid conditions.

Even the home office has great views of the golf course and a pond, which Wayne said sometimes makes it difficult to get work done.

Barb Maxon, a realtor with Century 21 ProLink, interjected, "Again, why are you leaving?"

Yes, a new owner will be taking in those stunning views of green or snow-covered hills, fall foliage and dramatic sunsets. They'll be enjoying some convenient, state-of-the-art features, too.

The Gerkin Rhino windows in both the living and dining rooms are equipped with remote shades.

The kitchen has an oversized island that provides ample seating, storage and prep space. The range above the cooktop stove glows white, blue and yellow. A double oven, separate refrigerator and freezer, hidden pantry, and strategically placed cabinets, in which to conceal small appliances, round out the heart of the home's offerings.

"There's so much storage in it that you can put everything away," Karma said. "Things are tucked and hidden to where it just is very clean and things are easily organized."

There's even more indoor space beyond the living/kitchen/dining area in which to entertain. Take a flight of stairs just off the foyer down to a walk-out basement with a wet bar, family room with surround sound, and game room, which holds table tennis and foosball tables on one end and a treadmill and exercise bike on the other.

Although the home is contemporary in style, custom metal around the fireplace and distinctive light fixtures add character to the home.

One of the three bedrooms on the main floor has a fairy light hanging from the ceiling, while another is illuminated by an industrial-themed light fixture that Karma likens to a bird's nest. One of the two bedrooms on the lower level features a light fixture shaped like flower petals, while the other bedroom has a hanging globe-shaped light with jigsaw puzzle-like pieces that move in and out with the pull of a string.

Highlights of the largest bedroom on the main floor are westward facing windows, a tray ceiling with fan and recessed lighting. The bedroom also has its own private bathroom with a walk-in closet, large soaker tub, walk-in shower, heated ceramic floors and floating vanities. A door off the bedroom also opens to a covered concrete deck, which overlooks the saltwater pool.

"With it being concrete, it's a lot more low-maintenance. And then, to make sure that we didn't obstruct the views, we've got all this plexiglass here," Maxon said standing on the deck as she motioned to the railing system that hugs the edge of the deck. "This is a great house!"

