Money matters: Sioux City's Girls Inc. jumpstarts financial learning for girls

"They're looking at career strategies, economic justice, workers rights, your paycheck deductions, responsible use of credit and avoiding predatory lenders," Engel-Cartie said of "Futures and Options." "They have a really good lesson on renting versus buying and a strong section on investing."

"Dollars, Sense, and Me," which is for girls 9 to 11, provides an introduction to the stock market, budgeting and taxes, and also explores goods and services and the difference between wants and needs. Engel-Cartie said parents have told her that their daughters, after learning about wants and needs, pointed out that the family shouldn't spend as much on Christmas presents because those are wants, rather than needs.

"I've had parents say, 'I'm so excited and proud of the fact that she's aware of that now, because I spend less time arguing with her at the grocery store to buy things,'" she said.

Bailey Tjossem, a teaching assistant, who leads the 11-session "Dollars, Sense and Me," said the girls in it imagine that they are going to bicycle shop. There are a limited number of bicycles of each color, which she said affects the supply of bicycles, the demand for them and the cost. She said the girls also devise a pretend gardening business. They set the prices of their produce based on supply and demand.