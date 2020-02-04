Musketeers community on fighting in hockey: 'We had some guys that could take care of things'

SIOUX CITY -- There was a time when an ice hockey fan could reasonably expect to see a fight at a game. Somebody was going to get out of line eventually and there would be retribution.

Bob Batcheller remembers the fights. He went to Sioux City Musketeers hockey games as a child in the 1970s, and, in 1988, began a longtime career as a Musketeers referee/linesman.

"When they first started in the '70s, that first 10 years, there was a lot of fighting. Tons of fighting. Crazy fights, where they'd tear down the boards to get into the penalty box," Batcheller said.

Officials, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s, were fairly permissive of fighting among the players.

"That fighting, that was a part of the game," he said. "When people bought a ticket to go to the game, there was a pretty good chance there was going to be a fight. At least one. And it was just part of the game."'

Decline in fighting

The last several years have not been kind to hockey fighting. For several reasons, fights are less a part of the sport than they were in decades past (though players do still fight sometimes). This phenomenon has been widely documented in the NHL.