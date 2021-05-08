New audience clamor for a classic hobby

After 14 years in business, Granny's Stitches had its best year ever.
Owner Jeanne Matlock credited an unusual reason for the new interest in the 3806 Floyd Blvd. sewing machine, fabric and notions store.
"COVID-19 got people sewing again," she said.
AN OLD HOBBY GETS RENEWED INTEREST
"When the pandemic first hit, we started making protective face masks," Matlock explained. "As the demand increased, more people volunteered their time to help us."
Once enough masks were made, volunteers discovered they enjoyed sewing and kept at it.
"People often learn how to sew when they're young and in school," Matlock said. "Then, they start having families and careers. Time quickly comes at a premium."
THERAPY WITH PINS AND NEEDLES
When the world shut down due to COVID concerns, work responsibilities changed and people were suddenly spending more time at home.
"This is where it all started," Matlock noted. "People were at home, they were bored, and old hobbies started looking better and better."
Not only that, sewing had a therapeutic effect, especially during uncertain times.
"I find working with my hands to be quite relaxing," Matlock suggested. "Other people do, too."
As a result, people felt accomplished after making cool quilts, table toppers and any number of embroidered embellishments.
"You get to be creative and have something nice to show for it," Matlock suggested with a smile. "What can be better than that?"
THE ULTIMATE 'PLAY STORE'
Indeed, she liked to call Granny's Stitches a "play store."
"It's hard to imagine a sewing shop as a serious business," Matlock said, noting that Granny's Stitches also hosts regular sewing, quilting and embroidery classes. "Our business revolves around playing with fabrics and playing with patterns."
Matlock's sister Karen March nodded her head in agreement.
Unlike Matlock, who started sewing as a child, March is a more recent convert.
"Sewing was Jeanne's thing," March said. "Me? I loved working with hair."
In fact, March was the owner of a hair salon for many years. That was, until she broke her arm.
"I knew I wouldn't be able to cut hair with a broken arm," she said. "But I discovered I could sew instead."
STATE OF THE ART TECHNOLOGY
That was true with the state-of-the-art Husqvarna Designer Epic 2, which Matlock said is one of the most technically-advanced sewing and embroidery machines on the market.
With more than 750 built-in embroidery designs as well as on screen access to a streaming library with up to 4,000 designs, she said Designer Epic 2 takes much of the guesswork out of sewing.
"If you haven't been around sewing for a while, you'll be amazed at the new technology," she said.
Which is nice since many of Matlock's new customers are younger.
"That is the real trend," she said. "Young girls are wanting to learn sewing techniques. This is a good sign for the industry."
Plus dads and granddads are learning the joys of sewing as well.
"Guys tend to be more enthusiastic than anyone," Matlock said. "They will come in and show us what they've just made."
HOMEMADE GIFTS ARE SPECIAL GIFTS
Matlock said she can't blame them.
"People love getting homemade gifts because it means somebody went to extra effort," she said. "Plus people love gifts that have been personalized."
"I made my grandkids bath towels with their names on them," Matlock said, chuckling at the memory. "The grandkids couldn't wait to use them."
That's right, the owner of Granny's Stitches really is a mother with the two daughters and a grandmother of 11.
The Sioux City woman is even the great-grandmother of two.
"As soon as the youngest ones are old enough, I'll teach them how to sew," she said.