New audience clamor for a classic hobby

STATE OF THE ART TECHNOLOGY

That was true with the state-of-the-art Husqvarna Designer Epic 2, which Matlock said is one of the most technically-advanced sewing and embroidery machines on the market.

With more than 750 built-in embroidery designs as well as on screen access to a streaming library with up to 4,000 designs, she said Designer Epic 2 takes much of the guesswork out of sewing.

"If you haven't been around sewing for a while, you'll be amazed at the new technology," she said.

Which is nice since many of Matlock's new customers are younger.

"That is the real trend," she said. "Young girls are wanting to learn sewing techniques. This is a good sign for the industry."

Plus dads and granddads are learning the joys of sewing as well.

"Guys tend to be more enthusiastic than anyone," Matlock said. "They will come in and show us what they've just made."

HOMEMADE GIFTS ARE SPECIAL GIFTS

Matlock said she can't blame them.