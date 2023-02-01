New district health sensory rooms one step in increasing equity for patients

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department is trying to increase healthcare accessibility for patients with a variety of disabilities.

By adding a wheelchair weight scale, sensory-friendly rooms, grab bars, transfer boards, and Pocketalker hearing amplifiers and magnifiers, the district health department is increasing access for patients with disabilities.

Angela Drent, a health planner at Siouxland District Health Department, said their goal was to make changes that would help patients with disabilities and could be implemented by other clinics.

One of the major changes district health made was adding sensory-friendly rooms. Drent said she spoke with the nurses and other staffers throughout the building, and having more equipment and tools to help individuals with sensory issues was a suggestion.

“Getting an immunization is not extremely fun for most individuals, let alone kids, so having some [sensory] items in rooms helps provide a better experience for not only individuals with disabilities but any of our families that come in,” Drent said.

The items are intended to provide comfort and distraction. Many are inexpensive and are visual, tactile or vestibular (certain balance boards or swings would qualify). There are weighted objects, stress balls, stuffed animals, light-up items and more.

The rooms now have dimmer switches to help calm individuals down and two rooms have fabrics covering the fluorescent bulbs to dissipate the light.

“They’re changes that make a difference to people who need them,” said Siouxland District Health's Matthew Robertson.

The district health department was one of two local public health agencies in the nation selected for the Strengthening Disability Inclusion Effort within Local Health Departments grant. The grant was aimed at helping people with disabilities by implementing new policies, systems, or environmental changes to reduce barriers, increase accessibility or provide inclusive recreation opportunities.

Robertson said the changes have been well received by both people who have sensory issues and those who don’t. He said it changes the clinic environment to be a little more friendly and comforting.

Siouxland District Health also purchased a tent which provides an enclosed, comforting space for those who may need it, and can be moved to any room or space in the area.

The changes are not just physical items. Drent said district health has been working to put in place different processes, policies and training to increase awareness and accessibility.

The department has started propping open the door to the laboratory area during business hours to allow for easy entry. They have also updated their contract for interpretation services and created a process so other departments can request services.

One idea Drent and Robertson have is to make it so those who have sensory issues do not have to wait in the waiting room and instead, are taken directly to their immunization room.

Clients and families can provide information on disabilities before their appointments so district health can be better prepared. If someone wants or needs the sensory-friendly rooms, they can request it before their appointment.

Another large change district health made with the grant was purchasing a wheelchair weight scale, something many clinics do not have.

Robertson said they had a client in a wheelchair that had not been weighed in years and had no idea how much she weighed.

District health also purchased an exam table that raises and lowers to make it easier for those in wheelchairs to get on the exam table.

“Everybody deserves to have a good quality appointment, or the same types of services everybody else is getting,” Drent said.

Drent hopes to help other clinics and businesses in the area implement these types of changes. She said the Sioux City ambulance crew has expressed interest in getting handheld items for the trucks.

“Anything we can do to impact or get other businesses to think about inclusion and accessibility is a win in our book,” she said.

Siouxland District Health, with Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Organization (SIMPCO), completed on-site community health inclusion index assessments at district health, the Warming Shelter and Plaza Bowl, according to a news release.

Each business was then provided a report with recommendations for inclusive policy, system or environmental changes they could make to improve accessibility.

The Warming Shelter installed an ADA front load washing machine, a wheelchair charging station and a ramp at the emergency exit for mobility devices.

Plaza Bowl purchased ramps, bowling ball pushers and a retractable handle bowling ball. They are also working on a bathroom renovation to improve accessibility.