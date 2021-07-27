New Roof Garden at Arnolds Park carries on family traditions

Schultz-Mugge said the Roof Garden's 2020 was looking "great" for weddings, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and many of them were pushed back or canceled. She said this year is mostly filled with either weddings or fundraisers and that she's already booking into 2023.

"It's just getting more popular with all the improvements that are happening down here at the park -- the new boardwalk and those beautiful arches. And then, in the fall, we will be tearing down the old stage outside -- the Preservation Plaza. That's being replaced," she said. "There's such a verve down here when you have a wedding in the prime season. There's just a lot of fun energy here."